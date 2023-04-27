Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Set to Cross $8 Billion Mark by 2030: Allied Market Research

Ankylosing Spondylitis Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for ankylosing spondylitis, a type of inflammatory arthritis that primarily affects the spine, 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 $5,140.94 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020. 𝐀𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 , 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 4.6% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 $8,110.59 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic and progressive inflammatory disease that can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life. It primarily affects the spine, causing inflammation and pain that can result in the fusion of vertebrae over time. This fusion can cause the spine to become less flexible, leading to a hunched posture and limited mobility.

However, ankylosing spondylitis can also affect other parts of the body, such as the ribs, hips, and shoulders, and in some cases, can even cause damage to the heart and lungs. If the ribs are affected, breathing deeply can become difficult, which can cause significant discomfort and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10631

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

1. AbbVie

2. Amgen

3. Eli Lilly and Company

4. Gilead Sciences

5. Janssen Pharmaceuticals

6. Merck & Co

7. Novartis AG,

8. Pfizer, Inc

9. Reliance Life Sciences

10. UCB

𝐀𝐧𝐤𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐲𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬, the market is segmented into NSAIDs, TNF inhibitors, and others. NSAIDs are commonly used as a first-line therapy for ankylosing spondylitis to manage pain and inflammation. TNF inhibitors are biologic drugs that work by blocking the action of TNF, a protein that contributes to inflammation in the body. Other drug classes include DMARDs, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressants.

𝐁𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacies are the most common distribution channel for ankylosing spondylitis medications, as many patients receive their treatments while in hospital. However, retail and online pharmacies are becoming increasingly popular as patients seek more convenient options for obtaining their medications.

𝐁𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the largest market for ankylosing spondylitis medications, owing to a high prevalence of the disease in the region and a large number of biologic drugs approved for the treatment of the condition. Europe is the second-largest market, with a significant number of patients suffering from ankylosing spondylitis in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, owing to an increasing prevalence of the disease and a growing demand for effective treatments.

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are the common symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis?

2. What is the current standard of care for treating ankylosing spondylitis?

3. How does ankylosing spondylitis affect a person's quality of life?

4. What factors are driving the growth of the ankylosing spondylitis market?

5. What are the most commonly prescribed medications for ankylosing spondylitis?

6. How do biologic drugs differ from traditional therapies for ankylosing spondylitis?

7. What are some of the potential complications of ankylosing spondylitis?

8. How important is early diagnosis in managing ankylosing spondylitis?

9. What role do physical therapists play in managing ankylosing spondylitis?

10. How is the ankylosing spondylitis market expected to evolve over the next decade?

𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ankylosing-spondylitis-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Ulcerative Colitis Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ulcerative-colitis-market

Contrast Injector Systems Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contrast-injector-systems-market

LAMEA IVD Market -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lamea-ivd-market

Gastroparesis Drugs Market -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gastroparesis-drugs-market

Vaginal Slings Market -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vaginal-slings-market

Womens Health Diagnostics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/womens-health-diagnostics-market

