Ankylosing Spondylitis Market Set to Cross $8 Billion Mark by 2030: Allied Market Research

Ankylosing Spondylitis Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for ankylosing spondylitis, a type of inflammatory arthritis that primarily affects the spine, ๐ฐ๐š๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐›๐ž ๐ฐ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก $5,140.94 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020. ๐€๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก , ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐€๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐‘๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 4.6% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก ๐š ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ฏ๐š๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ $8,110.59 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030.

Ankylosing spondylitis is a chronic and progressive inflammatory disease that can have a significant impact on a person's quality of life. It primarily affects the spine, causing inflammation and pain that can result in the fusion of vertebrae over time. This fusion can cause the spine to become less flexible, leading to a hunched posture and limited mobility.

However, ankylosing spondylitis can also affect other parts of the body, such as the ribs, hips, and shoulders, and in some cases, can even cause damage to the heart and lungs. If the ribs are affected, breathing deeply can become difficult, which can cause significant discomfort and increase the risk of respiratory infections.

๐ˆ๐ง๐ช๐ฎ๐ข๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ž๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐๐ฎ๐ฒ๐ข๐ง๐ : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10631

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ค๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž

1. AbbVie

2. Amgen

3. Eli Lilly and Company

4. Gilead Sciences

5. Janssen Pharmaceuticals

6. Merck & Co

7. Novartis AG,

8. Pfizer, Inc

9. Reliance Life Sciences

10. UCB

โ€ƒ๐€๐ง๐ค๐ฒ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐’๐ฉ๐จ๐ง๐๐ฒ๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ซ๐ฎ๐ ๐œ๐ฅ๐š๐ฌ๐ฌ, the market is segmented into NSAIDs, TNF inhibitors, and others. NSAIDs are commonly used as a first-line therapy for ankylosing spondylitis to manage pain and inflammation. TNF inhibitors are biologic drugs that work by blocking the action of TNF, a protein that contributes to inflammation in the body. Other drug classes include DMARDs, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressants.

๐๐ฒ ๐๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐›๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐œ๐ก๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ฅ, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacies are the most common distribution channel for ankylosing spondylitis medications, as many patients receive their treatments while in hospital. However, retail and online pharmacies are becoming increasingly popular as patients seek more convenient options for obtaining their medications.

๐๐ฒ ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America is the largest market for ankylosing spondylitis medications, owing to a high prevalence of the disease in the region and a large number of biologic drugs approved for the treatment of the condition. Europe is the second-largest market, with a significant number of patients suffering from ankylosing spondylitis in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period, owing to an increasing prevalence of the disease and a growing demand for effective treatments.

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What are the common symptoms of ankylosing spondylitis?

2. What is the current standard of care for treating ankylosing spondylitis?

3. How does ankylosing spondylitis affect a person's quality of life?

4. What factors are driving the growth of the ankylosing spondylitis market?

5. What are the most commonly prescribed medications for ankylosing spondylitis?

6. How do biologic drugs differ from traditional therapies for ankylosing spondylitis?

7. What are some of the potential complications of ankylosing spondylitis?

8. How important is early diagnosis in managing ankylosing spondylitis?

9. What role do physical therapists play in managing ankylosing spondylitis?

10. How is the ankylosing spondylitis market expected to evolve over the next decade?

๐๐”๐‘๐‚๐‡๐€๐’๐„ ๐ ๐”๐‹๐‹ ๐‘๐„๐๐Ž๐‘๐“: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ankylosing-spondylitis-market/purchase-options

๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐จ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐ฉ๐ฎ๐›๐ฅ๐ข๐ฌ๐ก๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก:

Ulcerative Colitis Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ulcerative-colitis-market

Contrast Injector Systems Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contrast-injector-systems-market

LAMEA IVD Market -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/lamea-ivd-market

Gastroparesis Drugs Market -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gastroparesis-drugs-market

Vaginal Slings Market -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vaginal-slings-market

Womens Health Diagnostics Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/womens-health-diagnostics-market