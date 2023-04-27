Dave Schedules First Quarter 2023 Conference Call for May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DAVE, DAVEW), one of the leading U.S. neobanks, will host a conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.



Dave management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. The conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in number: (800) 715-9871

Live webcast registration link: here

The conference call will also be available for replay in the Events section of the Company’s website, along with the transcript, at https://investors.dave.com.

If you have any difficulty registering for or connecting to the conference call, please contact Elevate IR at DAVE@elevate-ir.com.

About Dave

Dave is one of the leading US neobanks and a pioneer in financial services, using disruptive technology to provide best in class banking services to millions of members at a fraction of the cost compared to incumbents. The anchor of our banking value proposition, ExtraCash, provides up to $500 of short-term, interest free advances to members within minutes of joining.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

DAVE@elevate-ir.com

Media Contact

Kira Sarkisian

press@dave.com