With 11.1% CAGR, Molecular Diagnostics Market to Surpass US$ 37.19 Bn by 2028 - Global Analysis by TMR

Global molecular diagnostics market growth is driven by a surge in the incidence of cancer and unhealthy lifestyle leading to severe infectious diseases. North America is the leading market for molecular diagnostics due to the rise in investments by governments in support of molecular diagnostic tests.

The aging population is increasing globally. Coincidentally, the chance of developing a wide range of illnesses, including diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and neurological problems is rising.

A United Nations research report estimates that 727 million people worldwide will be 65 years of age or older in 2020. It is anticipated that by 2050, there will be twice as many people aged 80 and older than there are today, or more than 1.5 billion people. The forecasted increase in the worldwide geriatric population over the course of the projected period is likely to have a significant influence on the market.

It is anticipated that throughout the course of the projected period, the prevalence of infectious disorders would fuel market expansion. It is expected that the target population would increase due to the rising prevalence of STIs like HIV and HPV, which will accelerate the market's expansion. Around the world, HIV prevalence and incidence were estimated by the WHO to be around 37.7 million and 1.5 million, respectively, in 2020. Additionally, those who with HIV are extremely vulnerable to other diseases including TB, which is the primary cause of mortality for those with HIV. Factors as these, will propel the global demand for molecular diagnostics in the coming years.

Key Findings of Market Report

In 2020, the molecular diagnostics market's revenue was dominated by the infectious illness segment.

The oncology category is anticipated to see strong CAGR growth throughout the projection period.

In 2020, Europe contributed significantly to revenue. This is explained by the growing prevalence of infectious and chronic illnesses, respectively.



The Global Market for Molecular Diagnostics: Key Trends

The category that generated the most earnings in 2021 was polymerase chain reaction (PCR). This is explained by the fact that it is used to identify COVID-19 alongside additional infectious disorders.

Market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the growing use of high-throughput capabilities PCR technology to identify viral and genetic illnesses. For example, Seegene announced the arrival of their Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Fast PCR Assay in January 2022. The test may be completed in 60 minutes, making it appropriate for mass testing.

DNA sequencing procedures and newly developed NGS technologies, like sequencing platforms as well as RNA sequencing, are examples of sequencing technologies that serve the molecular diagnostics market.



Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

North America had a higher revenue share in 2020 as a result of the expanding epidemiology of viral and chronic illnesses. The market is anticipated to expand in the upcoming years as a result of the market-boosting research and development efforts. The high level of living and consumer awareness are resulting in a demand for early diagnosis, which is assisting in the expansion of the market in this area.

Asia Pacific is predicted to see a significant CAGR over the course of the projected year as a result of growing market penetration and significant unmet demand. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of the region's constantly growing patient pool, early detection, focused therapy, and early prevention.

Global Molecular Diagnostics Market: Key Players

Stemcell Technologies

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc.

BioTime Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher

bioMerieux Inc.

Takara Bio Inc.

U.S. Stem Cell Inc.

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Caladrius Bioscience Inc.



Some developments by the key players in the global market for molecular diagnostics are:

The TaqPath Enteric Bacterial Select Panel , a CE-IVD certified panel, was introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific in October 2022 to quickly identify common gastrointestinal bacteria.

, a CE-IVD certified panel, was introduced by in October 2022 to quickly identify common gastrointestinal bacteria. SkylineDx introduced Merlin Assay as a CE-IVD distributable kit for testing in Europe in September 2022. The Merlin Assay detects melanoma (skin cancer) patients who can safely forego a sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) surgery because they have a low risk of nodal spread.

introduced Merlin Assay as a CE-IVD distributable kit for testing in Europe in September 2022. The Merlin Assay detects melanoma (skin cancer) patients who can safely forego a sentinel lymph node biopsy (SLNB) surgery because they have a low risk of nodal spread. Roche paid US$ 1.8 billion to purchase GenMark Diagnostics in May 2021. Roche's molecular diagnostics portfolio will grow as a result of this purchase. It acquired TIB Molbiol Group in December 2021. For the detection of infectious illnesses, transplant medicine, inherited genetic testing, and hematological testing, TIB Molbiol Group has over 45 CE-IVD approved assays.



Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Segmentation

By Technology

PCR and real-time PCR

Hybridization

Microarray

Transcription-medicated amplification

Next-generation sequencing

Others

By Application

Infectious Diseases

Virology

Bacteriology

Oncology

Blood screening

Microbiology

Genetic Testing

Women’s Health

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Blood Banks

Academic and Research

Others



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



