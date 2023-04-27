Submit Release
Ukraine: 8th Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Kyiv

On 26 April, the European Union and Ukraine held the eighth Human Rights Dialogue in Kyiv. 

The parties discussed violations of international human rights and humanitarian law violations in the context of Russia’s full-scale invasion and war of aggression, such as arbitrary killings, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, torture and ill-treatment of detainees, deportation and forced transfer of civilians (especially children) to Russia and Russian temporarily occupied territories, war-related sexual and gender-based violence, ‘filtration’ and penal colonies in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The parties paid special attention to consideration of the impact of Russia’s war of aggression on rights with respect to health, work, education, water and sanitation, and adequate housing. Discussions focused on the massive destruction, losses and damages to infrastructure directly affecting the provision of basic services and the enjoyment of human rights. Both sides expressed concerns regarding human rights violations in the temporarily occupied areas by Russia.

The EU and Ukraine expressed their commitment to ensuring full accountability for war crimes and the other most serious crimes committed in connection with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, including through the establishment of a dedicated tribunal for the prosecution of the crime of aggression.

The next meeting of the human rights dialogue between Ukraine and the EU is expected to take place in 2024.

