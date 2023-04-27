EUAM Ukraine launches pilot project to support policing, community safety and investigating war crimes in Izyum

The European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) in Ukraine has developed an action plan on Liberated and Adjacent Territories to support its counterparts in overcoming challenges faced after the liberation of Ukrainian territories in the autumn of 2022.

The document foresees the implementation of a pilot project in several cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions to support Ukrainian law enforcement agencies which operate in hazardous environments, where basic infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

In this context, EUAM Ukraine is launching a pilot project to support police and public safety in Izyum, a city in the Kharkiv region that suffered greatly during the Russian occupation between April and September 2022.

“The project aims to support Ukrainian law enforcement agencies in fulfilling their tasks focused on re-establishing policing, rule of law, and community safety in their area of operation,” says Lynn Sheehan, EUAM Ukraine’s Head of Operations. “This support will be provided through the procurement of IT equipment, survival sets, delivery of training, and visibility items.”

EUAM will also provide hands-on advice and training on key topics related to international crimes such as forensics, investigation planning, crime scene management, and criminal analysis.

According to Volodymyr Lymar, the first deputy head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office, approximately 14,500 cases of war crimes are now being investigated in Izyum.

