EU4Environment: online meeting for Eastern Partnership public authorities and business sector on skills for a green transition 

As part of EU Green Week 2023, the EU-funded programme EU4Environment organises an online regional meeting ‘Enhancing skills for a green transition in the Eastern Partnership’ on 8 June 2023 (9:00 – 11:00, CEST). The event targets both public authorities and the business sector.

Civil servants will receive information on an e-learning course on the green economy for civil servants, capacity-building activities on environmental compliance systems and on

Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) training with a special session on Ukraine.

Representatives from the business sector will learn more about eco-labelling and circular economy principles and practices.

Since 2019, EU4Environment supports civil servants, experts, businesses from the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries to boost their awareness, knowledge and build skills on the green economy through targeted trainings and regional knowledge sharing.

