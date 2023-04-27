Submit Release
Good governance: new round of projects presented in Moldova

New projects aimed at modernising the justice administration, facilitating women’s access to justice, fighting economic crime, promoting equality and non-discrimination, and enhancing the effectiveness of anti-money laundering and terrorist financing were presented on 26 April, in Chisinau. They will be implemented as part of the new phase of the joint European Union Council of Europe Partnership for Good Governance (2023-2027) programme.

Three country-specific projects will be implemented in the Republic of Moldova, with a total budget of €1.7 million, co-funded by the EU and the Council of Europe. At regional level, three projects will be implemented in Eastern Partnership countries, including the Republic of Moldova. The regional projects will aim at fighting economic crime, promoting equality and non-discrimination, and facilitating women’s access to justice.

“Six new projects under our successful Partnership will help increase court efficiency, enhance the Republic of Moldova’s anti-money laundering and asset recovery regime, help combat discrimination, hate speech and hate crimes, and strengthen access to justice for women victims of violence over the next four years,” said Jānis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to the Republic of Moldova. He added that the project will support Moldova on its path towards EU membership.

 The Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) is a joint initiative of the European Union and the Council of Europe for strengthening good governance in the Eastern Partnership region.

