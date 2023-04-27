How Event Market is Growing in United States | U.S. Event Market Exceed $538.6 billion by 2030

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. Events Market generated $94.8 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $538.6 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.0% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

One of the main factors driving this growth is the increase in corporate and social events, such as conferences, trade shows, weddings, and other celebrations. As the economy has improved, companies and individuals have been more willing to invest in events to promote their businesses or celebrate important occasions.

Additionally, the rise of technology has also contributed to the growth of the event market. Event planners and organizers now have access to a wide range of tools and platforms that make it easier to plan and promote events. Social media, for example, has become a powerful marketing tool for event planners, allowing them to reach a larger audience and generate buzz for their events.

Overall, the event market in the United States is expected to continue growing in the coming years, driven by a combination of factors including economic growth, technological innovation, and changing consumer preferences.

There are several factors driving the growth of the event market in the United States. Some of the key factors include:

Economic growth: The overall growth of the economy has a significant impact on the event market. As the economy improves, businesses and individuals are more willing to invest in events to promote their products or celebrate important occasions.

Technological innovation: The rise of technology has made it easier for event planners and organizers to plan and promote events. With the help of social media, event planners can reach a wider audience and generate buzz for their events.

Changing consumer preferences: Consumer preferences and expectations have changed significantly in recent years. Today's consumers are looking for unique and engaging experiences, and events are a great way to provide these experiences.

Increased competition: As the event market has grown, competition has increased. This has forced event planners to be more creative and innovative in order to stand out from the crowd and attract attendees.

Growth of the tourism industry: The growth of the tourism industry has also contributed to the growth of the event market. Events can be a major draw for tourists, and cities and regions often invest in events to attract visitors and boost their local economies.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the U.S. events market based on type, revenue source, organizer, age group, and income group.

Based on type, the corporate events & seminars segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the hybrid events segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on organizer, the entertainment segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearl yone-third of the total share of the U.S. events market, and is expected to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of type, the hybrid events segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 17.3%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.

On the basis of revenue source, the sponsorship segment is expected to dominate the market through 2021-2030.

On the basis of organizer, the entertainment segment occupied the largest U.S. events market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of age group, the 21-40 years of age group held the major share in the U.S. events industry.



