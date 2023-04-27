Contact Center Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom with Fenero, Mitel, Solgari
The Latest Released Contact Center market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Contact Center market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Contact Center market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as 3CLogic (United States), 8x8 (United States), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), Ameyo (Drishti-Soft; India), Aspect Software (United States), Avaya (United States), BT (England), Cisco (United States), Enghouse Interactive (United States), Fenero (United States), Five9 (United States), Genesys (United States), Huawei (China), IBM (United States), Mitel (Canada), NEC (Japan), NICE (Israel), Oracle (United States), RingCentral (United States), SAP (Germany), Solgari (Ireland), Unify (Germany)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Contact Center market to witness a CAGR of 12.6% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Application (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, Others) by Type (Software, Service) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
A contact center is also referred either as a customer interaction center or e-contact center which is a central point from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center basically includes one or more call centers, but may include other types of customer contact to perform other functions like omni-channel customer support, including email, chat, voice over IP (VoIP) & website support. contact center generally part of an enterprise's overall customer relationship management (CRM) strategy. Contact centers found applications in inbound communication, outbound communication or a hybrid of both. It also have agents that can interact with customers via webchat, phone, email or other communication channels. The contact center infrastructure that is necessary to support communications may be located on the same premises or it can be located externally as cloud deployment.
Market Trends:
• Miniaturization and extra embedded systems are available in the market
Market Drivers:
• Growing necessity of effective management of dynamic customers requirement data
• Increasing adoption of omnichannel communication
Market Opportunities:
• Growing adoption of cloud based and artificial intelligent technologies
• Rapid integrations in customers contacts fields like email, text, voice or mobile
Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume are presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well-recognized Types and end-use industry.
SWOT Analysis on Contact Center Players
In addition to Market Share analysis of players, in-depth profiling, product/service, and business overview, the study also concentrates on BCG matrix, heat map analysis, FPNV positioning along with SWOT analysis to better correlate market competitiveness.
Demand from top-notch companies and government agencies is expected to rise as they seek more information on the latest scenario. Check the Demand Determinants section for more information.
Regulation Analysis
• Local System and Other Regulation: Regional variations in Laws for the use of Contact Center
• Regulation and its Implications
• Other Compliances
FIVE FORCES & PESTLE ANALYSIS:
In order to better understand market conditions five forces analysis is conducted that includes the Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.
• Political (Political policy and stability as well as trade, fiscal, and taxation policies)
• Economical (Interest rates, employment or unemployment rates, raw material costs, and foreign exchange rates)
• Social (Changing family demographics, education levels, cultural trends, attitude changes, and changes in lifestyles)
• Technological (Changes in digital or mobile technology, automation, research, and development)
• Legal (Employment legislation, consumer law, health, and safety, international as well as trade regulation and restrictions)
• Environmental (Climate, recycling procedures, carbon footprint, waste disposal, and sustainability)
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
