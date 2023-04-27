Submit Release
Shadow Breeze Launches New Personalized Gift Baskets, Boxes and Crates Just in Time for Mother's Day

Charcuterie Gift Set

"You Put the Cute in Charcuterie" - Charcuterie Gift Set

Tea Gift Crate

"Losing Touch with Reali-TEA" = Tea Gift Crate

Spa Gift Basket

"Spa Day" - Spa Gift Basket

Sending personalized gift baskets, gift boxes, and gift crates for Mother's Day has never been easier.

KAYSVILLE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shadow Breeze, a Utah-based premier gifting company serving the USA and Canada, has announced the launch of several new personalized Mother's Day gift baskets, gift boxes, and gift crates just in time for Mother's Day. With hundreds of unique gifts with free personalization and free shipping, Shadow Breeze makes it easy to send personalized gifts to Moms.

Shadow Breeze's new custom gift baskets feature spa gift sets, gourmet food and snack baskets, artisan tea gifts, artisan coffee gifts, wine and cocktail themes gift sets, charcuterie gifts, and more

"We are thrilled to launch our new personalized Mother's Day gifts just in time for Mother's Day," said Matt Graham, Owner of Shadow Breeze. "We believe that every gift should be personal and unique, and that's why we offer free personalization on all of our gifts. With our wide range of options, we have something for every mom, no matter her style or taste."

Shadow Breeze's new personalized gift baskets, gift boxes, and gift crates are now available for purchase on their website. To learn more about Shadow Breeze and their selection of gifts, visit their website at shadowbreeze.com

About Shadow Breeze

Shadow Breeze offers consumer and corporate gifts and gifting services to individuals and companies throughout the USA and Canada. Shadow Breeze offers free shipping, free personalization, same-day shipping, and custom gift packaging with every gift purchased. Shadow Breeze also makes a charitable donation with each gift purchased.

Matt Graham
Shadow Breeze
+1 844-994-4387
