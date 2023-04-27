Drew Sidora, Blac Chyna, and Erica Pinkett join Maverick Entertainment's "Women of the Jury"

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ensemble for Maverick Entertainment's upcoming film "Women of The Jury" is growing as Drew Sidora signs on to star, featuring Angela Renee White aka Blac Chyna, Erica Pinkett, and Alexis "Lexxy" Walker.

The four women will lead the courtroom drama written by Walter T. Fredericks Jr., directed by Mark K Buddington, and Executive produced by Doug Schwab.

"Women of The Jury" is a powerful and timely examination of the justice system, prejudice, and the power of collective decision-making.

"Women of the Jury will be a present-day classic showcasing a jury of twelve women discussing and debating the consequences of a life sentence on an emotional level." Said Mark K. Buddington of United Millions.

Lead by Drew Sidora and Angela White the film brings forth feminine perspectives on the current state of the criminal justice system and how it effects a community not normally at the helm of the conversation.

Production starts in Atlanta this week under the Maverick Entertainment label.

About Maverick Entertainment

Founded in 1997, Maverick Entertainment continues to be the premier distributor of niche and Urban content. Maverick has released more than 1,200 films over the past 25 years and controls the world's most extensive library of feature-length Black Cinema.

In addition to funding and producing originals, Maverick releases 100+ movies a year and distributes physically and digitally worldwide to a growing list of platform partners.

For more information, visit https://www.maverickentertainment.cc/ .

Press Contact:

Maverick Entertainment

kelcies@maverickentertainment.cc

SOURCE Maverick Entertainment Group, Inc.