Sisense Announces CEO Transition and Key Promotions; Hits Major Financial Milestones

Amir Orad, Long-time CEO and Chairman, Transitions to Executive Chairman; CPTO Ariel Katz Becomes CEO and Kristina Agassi, COO

Sisense, a platform that provides thousands of companies, including Nasdaq, ZoomInfo and Air Canada, with the ability to build and embed analytics into customer facing data products, today announces the promotion of Ariel Katz to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Kristina Agassi to Chief Operating Officer (COO), leading internal operations, finance and legal. Former CEO and Chairman Amir Orad will serve as Executive Chairman of the Board and will continue working with the company on key strategic initiatives.

These promotions follow a year of significant financial milestones for Sisense, including achieving profitability, setting it apart from many startups in terms of both EBITDA and cash flow, and another year of double digit growth for its public-cloud Embedded Analytics offering.

Some of the product milestones of the past year involve new critical capabilities and innovations, such as:

Native Git version control, which makes it simpler for developers to build, test and release analytics-related changes

The industry's first infused apps technology allowing customers to ingest Sisense-driven insights natively into their users' Slack, Teams, PowerPoint and Excel apps

A next-generation multi-tenancy capability for large-scale advanced SaaS footprints

The industry's first deep, customer-facing integration and embedding of ChatGPT analytics using the Sisense API framework, enabling organizations to leverage the advanced capabilities of ChatGPT's and LLMs directly within their analytics workflows

Sisense has also been recently recognized with several prestigious awards, including being named a Visionary by Gartner for the 6th time, and a Leader in G2's report for Embedded BI, due to its high customer satisfaction score and strong market presence.

CEO Ariel Katz previously served as Sisense's Chief Products and Technology Officer and General Manager of Israel. He brings over 25 years of experience in technology and large enterprise cloud products, having played a leading role at Microsoft in establishing and building Power BI, one of the world's leading cloud BI services. Later, he led the development of Dynamics 365 for Sales, helping to turn it into a smart and modern cloud service, with both products scaling to over a billion of ARR.

"I am honored to be leading Sisense into its next era of growth, building on a strong foundation that includes a rich embed platform, $150M ARR, a solid customer base, and positive EBITDA. This will allow us to thrive in the coming years regardless of economic conditions," said Ariel Katz, CEO, Sisense. "Over the last two years, Amir and I have developed a strong partnership and friendship. I appreciate Amir's leadership and look forward to working with him in his new capacity as Chairman."

"I'm proud of our business accomplishments over the past eight years, the talent we have at Sisense, and the marquee customers that trust us with powering their analytical data applications," said Orad. "Sisense continues to evolve and has successfully transitioned over the years into an industry leader in embedded analytics. As we begin our next phase of growth, this is a natural time for Ariel to replace me as CEO while I focus on the Executive Chairman role. Ariel brings leadership coupled with proven cloud and industry experience that is perfectly timed to lead Sisense into the future."

About Sisense

Sisense believes the smallest insights can drive large-scale business decisions. From retail to life sciences to manufacturing, Sisense is the powerhouse behind customer experiences that increase user adoption and support smart, quick business moves. For product leaders, this means providing customers with uncomplicated tools for intuitive, insightful ways of working. With Sisense analytics tools, IT and BI teams can help everyone at their company analyze, explore, and collaborate to uncover valuable insights. By embedding AI-powered analytics with unprecedented speed, Sisense empowers key decision-makers to convert data into revenue with the knowledge to act. More than 2,000 global companies such as GitLab, Nasdaq, Rolls Royce, Seismic, ZoomInfo and Philips Healthcare rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005245/en/