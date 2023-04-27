Exterro Wins Gold Stevie® Company of the Year Award in Legal

PORTLAND, Ore., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, a leading provider of Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software, today announced it has been named the winner of the Gold Stevie® Award for Company of the Year in the Legal - Large category. Bobby Balachandran, Exterro's president and CEO, was also named the Gold Stevie Award winner for Achievement in Management in the same category.



More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's award winners.

The American Business Awards® – nicknamed the "Stevies" for the Greek word meaning "crowned" – is the premier business awards program in the country and one of eight Stevie Awards programs honoring organizations and working professionals worldwide. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year and App of the Year, among others.

"We're very proud to be recognized as the Gold Stevie Award Winner for Company of the Year in the large legal company category. We, as a company, strive to change the world for the better by providing our customers with scalable, efficient, and effective Legal GRC solutions to address their privacy, compliance, investigation, and litigation risks," said president and CEO Bobby Balachandran. "It's an honor to also be named a Gold Stevie Award winner for Achievement in Management alongside Exterro. I'm proud of my team and the work we have done and will continue to do."

Founded in 2008, Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Over the last two years, Exterro has been recognized by the British Legal Technology Awards for the deployment of Innovation in Legal Services and selected by the UK IT Industry Awards as the Best Security, Defense or Law Enforcement IT Project of the Year . Another major Exterro achievement includes being named the winner of the Most Comprehensive Computer Forensics Category in the Coveted Global InfoSec Awards during the 2022 RSA Conference. Exterro Review was also selected as a finalist by some of the top experts at the 2022 KM World Readers' Choice Awards for the best in e-discovery category for the second consecutive year.

Guided by Balachandran's vision and leadership, Exterro has emerged from its beginnings as a boot-strapped startup to become the leading provider of Legal GRC software for corporations, achieving Unicorn status in the summer of 2022. Bobby's leadership has also led Exterro to grow to more than 500 employees, 3000 customers and has expanded its footprint across the globe. From creating Exterro's business incubator in Coimbatore, India, where students train to become future engineers, to supporting overseas orphanages' grocery and education needs, Bobby's leadership can be seen in the legal industry and around the world.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st Annual ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Exterro, Inc.

Exterro empowers legal teams to proactively and defensibly manage their Legal Governance, Risk and Compliance (Legal GRC) requirements. Our Legal GRC software is the only comprehensive platform that automates the complex interconnections of privacy, legal operations, digital investigations, cybersecurity response, compliance, and information governance. Thousands of legal teams around the world in corporations, law firms, managed services providers and government and law enforcement agencies trust our integrated Legal GRC platform to manage their risks and drive successful outcomes at a lower cost. For more information, visit www.exterro.com

