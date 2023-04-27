Containerized Solar Generators Market Size Grows at Steady CAGR of 6.6% to Cross USD 722 Million by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global containerized solar generators market is gaining traction because of the increasing demand for clean energy solutions in remote and off-grid areas and growing investments in renewable energy sources.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated the global containerized solar generators market size at USD 462.25 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, the global containerized solar generators market size is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 6.62% reaching a value of USD 722.11 million by 2029. Increasing government investments and measures to encourage the use of renewable energy as well as the growing cost of producing electrical energy from non-renewable sources like coal, are major growth factors for the global market for containerized solar generators.

Global Containerized Solar Generators Market – Overview

A containerized solar generator is a portable power source that can convert the sun's clean energy into uninterrupted electricity. For organizations that need to create more electricity than they can store, these gadgets are a great solution as they capture solar energy and turn it into useful power. Containerized solar generators are lightweight and durable, making it simple to install them in outlying areas. These units' enclosures can also be used as an operator's room.

Global Containerized Solar Generators Market – By End User

Based on end users, the global containerized solar generators market is segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The industrial segment accounts for the highest market share. The use of solar energy is gaining huge traction in several industries as it allows higher efficiency and lower operational costs. Power shortages have been caused by an imbalance between the supply and demand for energy as a result of rapid urbanization and population growth, which solar generators can assist to resolve. When combined with solar panels, a solar generator offers essential automated backup power to industries during critical moments, such as during power outages, which is contributing to its market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Containerized Solar Generators Market

The COVID-19 pandemic halted the growth of the global containerized solar generators market. The containerized solar generators market experienced a considerable decline. Lockdown measures taken in several nations had an impact on international transportation, increasing the gap between supply and demand. Due to a lack of equipment, raw materials, and labor during the lockdown, the establishment of commercial and industrial solar power facilities was also delayed, which hindered the expansion of the market. However, the industry is anticipated to thrive after the pandemic because of the growing need for electricity and increased awareness of the benefits of using renewable energy sources.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global containerized solar generators market include Ecosphere Technologies Inc., Photon Energy NV, Jakson Group, REC Solar Holdings AS, Juwi AG, Kyocera Corporation, Ameresco, Inc., Kirchner Solar Group GmbH, Energy Made Clean Pty Ltd, Off Grid Energy Limited, Siemens AG, Sungevity, Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Energy Solutions, Inc., and HCI Energy, LLC.

To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the Global Containerized Solar Generators Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the Global Containerized Solar Generators Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period – 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Type, Storage capacity, End Users, Region Key Players Ecosphere Technologies Inc., Photon Energy NV, Jakson Group, REC Solar Holdings AS, Juwi AG, Kyocera Corporation, Ameresco, Inc., Kirchner Solar Group GmbH, Energy Made Clean Pty Ltd, Off Grid Energy Limited, Siemens AG, Sungevity, Inc., Trina Solar Limited, Energy Solutions, Inc., HCI Energy, LLC

By Type

By Storage capacity

10–100kWh

100–150kWh

Above 150 kWh

By End Users

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

