Zeeba Powers Up its Fleet Electrification Goals with Ford Pro™ Charging and adds Ford's Mustang Mach-Es, F-150 Lightnings, and E-Transits to its Lineup

Zeeba® Automotive Group, Inc., a customer-centric fleet management company (FMC) announces it will expand fleet management electrification support to customers leveraging Fords' vehicles and Ford Pro charging solutions.

The agreement includes the purchase of Ford Pro™ AC Charging Stations that will charge any vehicle make and model in Zeeba's fleet. The charging stations will be equipped with a software subscription that supports over-the-air (OTA) software updates for continuous improvement to help optimize Zeeba's charging operations. They are planned to be installed in various locations around the Southern California region. Additionally, the company will add nearly 250 Ford electric vehicles including Mach-E SUVs, E-Transit vans, and F-150 Lightning pickup trucks.

"Our fleet electrification goal is to transition 50 percent of our fleet to electric vehicles by 2024. Ford Pro's vehicles, charging solutions and software will help us reach our goal," said Kayvon Marashi, Chief Executive Officer at Zeeba. "The charging component to fleet electrification is critical and we're thrilled to work with Ford Pro to implement the charging infrastructure needed to meet our customers' electric needs."

Electric vehicles provide a multitude of benefits to Zeeba's last-mile service providers. These benefits offer an abundance of cargo and passenger space, as well as capabilities per vehicle. Increasing the number of deliverable units reduces tailpipe emissions providing fleet owners with significant operating savings compared to gasoline and diesel alternatives.

"We look forward to working with Zeeba to help them meet their fleet electrification goals," said Philip Podgorny, Ford Pro, General Manager, Commercial and Government Sales. "Zeeba's foresight to implement charging infrastructure and software will help them stay ahead of the curve to meet their customers' long-term needs."

"Our customers are beginning to transition to an electric fleet where they see long-term value to their businesses. We are very excited about working with Ford Pro by offering customers a variety of electric vehicles and match their changing demands and critical business needs," said Mike Paletz, Chief Strategy Officer at Zeeba.

For more information about Ford Pro Charging solutions visit https://www.fordpro.com/en-us/charging/.

For more information about Ford Pro commercial vehicles visit https://www.fordpro.com/en-us/fleet-vehicles/.

For more information about Zeeba's Electric Vehicle offerings visit https://www.drivezeeba.com/electric-vehicle-solutions.

