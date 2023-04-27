Dine LA Kicks Off Milestone 15th Anniversary with 15 Days of Dining

Over The Course of the Spring Event, April 28-May 12, a Bevy Of New and Classic LA Restaurants, Pet Friendly Eateries and Lauded MICHELIN Establishments Will Offer a Range Of Prix Fixe Culinary Offerings Starting at $15

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Los Angeles Tourism announces the start of the 15th Anniversary year of Dine LA, which kicks off with Spring Dine LA, a 15 day event from Friday, April 28-Friday, May 12, 2023. This year's event features an exciting lineup of nearly 370 restaurants, with new options alongside classic favorites that have participated and served Angelenos and visitors over the last decade and a half. Spring Dine LA restaurants canvas 66 neighborhoods, 30 global cuisines and 39 MICHELIN recognized restaurants.

In honor of the 15th anniversary, Dine LA is offering a first-of-its-kind giveaway for US residents in celebration of the milestone year. Diners participating in Dine LA's Spring and Fall programs have the opportunity to earn a $1,500 American Express Gift Card on DineLA.com. Dine LA invites residents and guests of the city to explore, experience, enjoy and post about their culinary journey and favorite meals when the Spring event commences.

"Since the inception of Dine LA 15 years ago, it has been remarkable to witness the culinary scene evolve in Los Angeles, recently hallmarked by the latest Michelin and Bib Gourmand starred and recommended restaurant nominations, 39 of which are participating in Dine LA this year." said Stacey Sun, Executive Director of Dine LA. "We launched this program to support Los Angeles' diverse and multicultural culinary landscape, and it continues to make a positive economic impact for the local restaurant industry and city at large."

Produced by Los Angeles Tourism, Dine LA offers a unique way for Angelenos and visitors to experience the best of the city's dining at flexible price points ranging from $15-$65+ for lunch or dinner. Los Angeles is currently home to over 200 MICHELIN Guide recognized eateries, underscoring the city's status as one of the world's leading dining capitals and elevating LA neighborhoods like the Arts District, Culver City and Little Tokyo. The 15th anniversary year includes a second 15-day event, taking place in Fall 2023.

Spring Dine LA will feature a myriad of new entrants offering a diverse range of cuisines, including the Michelin starred kodō in the burgeoning Arts District; Angler LA at The Beverly Center; asterid by Ray Garcia in Downtown Los Angeles; Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine in West Adams; Mo's House of Axe in Koreatown; Superfine Playa in Playa Vista; Slab BBQ in Beverly Grove; Heavy Handed in Santa Monica; Wine House Kitchen in West LA; 19 Town in City of Industry and Northridge Eats, the San Fernando Valley's first and only food hall exclusively selling Asian cuisine. Five landmark Los Angeles institutions that have been with the program since its inaugural year will return for Spring: Lawry's Beverly Hills, Tam O'Shanter, Dal Rae, Michael's on Naples Ristorante, and Chinois on Main in Santa Monica.

For epicureans who want to sleep as good as they eat, Los Angeles area hotels such as Short Stories Restaurant at Short Stories Hotel in West Hollywood; Marco Polo Trattoria & Bar at Silver Lake Pool & Inn; Sparrow Italia at Hotel Figueroa; The Hideout at W Los Angeles in Westwood; Aqua Viva at Conrad Los Angeles and Per L'ora at Hotel Per La in DTLA are ideal options to extend a Dine LA experience into an overnight stay.

About Dine LA:

Dine LA exists to discover, support, and promote Los Angeles's dynamic culinary scene. A key program of Los Angeles Tourism and Convention Board, Dine LA produces its eponymous Restaurant Week dining event that takes place twice a year and showcases the city as a premier dining destination. Dine LA's programs are designed to stimulate business and introduce new customers to restaurants located in the many neighborhoods throughout LA County. For more information, news, and updates, visit DineLA.com and follow Dine LA on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

