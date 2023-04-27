Bug Bite Thing Founder & CEO Kelley Higney Honored With Two Gold and One Bronze Stevie® Award Wins in 2023 American Business Awards®

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the 21st Annual American Business Awards® announced Founder & CEO Kelley Higney of Bug Bite Thing , the chemical-free, reusable insect bite relief suction tool, as the winner of three Stevie® Awards.

Higney is the recipient of two Gold Stevie® Awards in the Consumer Products category, Woman of the Year and Best Entrepreneur. In addition, Higney was named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Consumer Products category as Thought Leader of The Year.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Over 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

"I started my company on a small scale in my South Florida community and sold my home to fund the business. Growing Bug Bite Thing into a multi-million-dollar, global enterprise has been an incredible experience. It's an honor to have my work recognized by the American Business Awards and to be included among such talented entrepreneurs," says Higney.

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Bug Bite Thing

As Seen on Shark Tank, Bug Bite Thing is a chemical-free solution that instantly alleviates the stinging, itching and swelling caused by insect bites and stings. The reusable tool solely uses suction to remove insect saliva or venom from underneath the skin, making it safe for all ages. Bug Bite Thing is Amazon's #1 selling product for insect bite relief, with over 78,000 reviews.

The company gained national recognition in October 2019 when Kelley Higney and her mother, Ellen McAlister, appeared on ABC's hit show, 'Shark Tank.' All the Sharks were biting with offers to invest in the business, but it was Lori Greiner's 'Golden Ticket' offer that secured the partnership. In 2022, the company established its Medical Advisory Board and partnership with Board Certified Pediatrician Dr. Mona Amin. Bug Bite Thing is the recipient of 33 prestigious awards, including Inc.'s 2022 Best in Business List in Consumer Products, Company of the Year in the Consumer Product Category by the 2022 Stevie Awards American Business Awards and Women in Business Awards, a winner of the Mom's Choice Award and the National Parenting Center Seal of Approval. Based in Port St. Lucie, Florida, Bug Bite Thing is active in community organizations, including the St. Lucie County Economic Development Council, Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida and Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County. The company is also a women-owned business certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), a weVENTURE Women's Business Center equity partner investor and a member of Cancer Free Economy Network. Bug Bite Thing is available on Amazon.com, BugBiteThing.com and at over 30,000 retail locations nationwide and in 34 countries. Learn more at Bug Bite Thing and follow along on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , TikTok and Twitter .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

