Catechin Market Eyeing Bigger Moves By 2030 | Biosynth Carbosynth, Botaniex Inc., Cayman Chemical Company

The manufacturing operations and catechin extraction have been stopped partially or completely due to lockdown implemented in many countries.

Increase in demand for natural and organic products, surge in health awareness, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes drive the growth of the global catechin market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, May 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The surge in demand for natural and organic products, rise in health awareness, rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes, rising demand for functional food & beverages, and growing applications of catechin in diverse sectors are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the catechin market. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟒,𝟖𝟐𝟓.𝟐 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟐𝟏,𝟎𝟗𝟗.𝟗 𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟑.𝟖% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗢𝗳 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6955

Increase in demand for natural and organic products, surge in health awareness, and rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes drive the growth of the global catechin market. However, lack of consumer awareness and high capital cost for extraction process restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for functional food & beverages and widening application scope create new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

The key players in the global catechin market include Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd., Biosynth Carbosynth, Botaniex Inc., Cayman Chemical Company, Chengdu Wagott Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Hunan Sunfall Bio-tech Co. Ltd, Indena, INDOFINE Chemical Company Inc., Infré SA, and Taiyo International.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The catechin market is segmented on the basis of source, type, application, and region. On the basis of source, it is categorized into tea, fruits, and others. According to type, the catechin market is fragmented into Epigallocatechin (EGC), Epigallocatechin-3- Gallate (EGCG), and others. As per application, it is divided into pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, dietary supplements, and others. Region-wise, the catechin market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (259 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/66f8124b3f42f23826e0c285d61bff55

Based on application, the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global catechin market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the food & beverage segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2030.

By source, the tea segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, as green tea is a prominent dietary source of catechin. By application, the pharmaceutical segment held the largest market share in 2020. It is used in the treatment of chronic and cardiovascular diseases, so the pharmaceuticals segment accounted for the largest catechin market share.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> The global catechin market was valued at $14,825.2 thousand in 2020, and is projected to reach $21,099.9 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2030.

-> By region, North America was the highest contributor with $715.8 thousand in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $963.1 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.2%.

-> By source, the tea segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $10,583.1 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $14,790.0 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

-> By type, the epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $9,042.9 thousand in 2020, and is estimated to reach $12,687.7 thousand by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6955

Catechins are used to improve immunity, feminine health, oral health, skin health, weight control, diabetes, cognitive health, sport endurance, and cardiovascular health, in addition to digestive health. It has proven to be one of the most adaptable ingredients.

𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐌𝐑 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Nutritional Analysis Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nutritional-analysis-market-A15651

Bakery Enzymes Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bakery-enzymes-market-A14368

Food Starch Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-starch-market-A06030

Polyphenol Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenol-market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

