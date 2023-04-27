Submit Release
Kadant to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

/EIN News/ -- WESTFORD, Mass., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadant Inc. (NYSE: KAI) announced it will release its 2023 first quarter results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 and will hold a webcast the next day, Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. eastern time. During the call the Company will discuss its first quarter financial performance and future expectations.

To listen to the live call and view the webcast, go to the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.kadant.com. Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to register by clicking here or the Q&A link on our website to receive a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through June 2, 2023. The earnings release and webcast presentation will be posted in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About Kadant
Kadant is a global supplier of technologies and engineered systems that drive Sustainable Industrial Processing. The Company’s products and services play an integral role in enhancing efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in process industries. Kadant is based in Westford, Massachusetts, with approximately 3,100 employees in 20 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.kadant.com.

Contacts
Investor Contact Information:
Michael McKenney, 978-776-2000
IR@kadant.com
or
Media Contact Information:
Wes Martz, 269-278-1715
media@kadant.com


