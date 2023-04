Neurorehabilitation Market Update 2023: Revenue to Cross USD 2,451 Million by 2030, Exclusive Report

Neurorehabilitation Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐€๐œ๐œ๐จ๐ซ๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐€๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ž๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $1.1 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐ซ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ง๐ฎ๐ž ๐ข๐ง 2020. ๐€๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐ž๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ฎ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ž, ๐ž๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ ๐š๐ญ ๐š ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ฎ๐š๐ฅ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž (๐‚๐€๐†๐‘) ๐จ๐Ÿ 8.3% ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $2.45 ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ 2030. This growth can be attributed to advancements in technology, an aging population, and a rise in neurological disorders.

Neurorehabilitation is a comprehensive and intricate medical procedure that aims to aid in the recovery of individuals who have suffered from a nervous system injury. Its goal is to minimize or compensate for any functional alterations resulting from the injury. Neurorehabilitation devices play a crucial role in this process by helping to reduce symptoms and improve neurological function. These devices are most commonly used in physiotherapy and to enhance the overall quality of life for patients who are undergoing neurorehabilitation. As new technologies and research continue to emerge, neurorehabilitation devices will become even more advanced and effective in helping patients on their path to recovery.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž,

1. Bionik Laboratories

2. BioScience Managers

3. Bioventus

4. DIH (Hocoma AG)

5. Ekso Bionics Holdings

6. Eodyne

7. Neofect

8. Neuro Rehab VR

9. Reha Technology AG

10. ReWalk Robotics

โ€ƒ๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐š๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

๐๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž, the market is further divided into three segments: neuro-robotic devices, non-invasive stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces. Neuro-robotic devices are robotic systems that help patients with neurological impairments by providing assistance or performing specific tasks. Non-invasive stimulators, on the other hand, use electrical or magnetic impulses to stimulate the brain or spinal cord. Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) enable direct communication between the brain and a computer, allowing patients to control devices through their thoughts.

๐๐ฒ ๐š๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง, the market is categorized into brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and others. These applications represent the most common neurological conditions that require neurorehabilitation services.

๐๐ฒ ๐ž๐ง๐-๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ž๐ซ, the market is segmented into rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and clinics. Rehabilitation centers are facilities specifically designed to provide neurorehabilitation services. Hospitals and clinics, on the other hand, provide a wide range of medical services, including neurorehabilitation.

๐†๐ž๐จ๐ ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ฒ, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market due to the high prevalence of neurological disorders in the region, coupled with the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also significant markets

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the neurorehabilitation market?

2. How do neuro-robotic devices differ from non-invasive stimulators in neurorehabilitation?

3. Which neurological condition represents the largest market share for neurorehabilitation services?

4. How do rehabilitation centers differ from hospitals and clinics in the context of neurorehabilitation?

5. Which region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the neurorehabilitation market?

6. What are some of the challenges faced by the neurorehabilitation market in terms of adoption and implementation?

7. How important is patient education and counseling in the context of neurorehabilitation?

8. What role do healthcare insurance providers play in covering the costs of neurorehabilitation services?

9. How are advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, impacting the neurorehabilitation market?

10. How does the neurorehabilitation market fit into the broader landscape of the healthcare industry?

