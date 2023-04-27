Neurorehabilitation Market Update 2023: Revenue to Cross USD 2,451 Million by 2030, Exclusive Report

Neurorehabilitation Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 $1.1 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐧 2020. 𝐀𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞, 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 8.3% 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $2.45 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2030. This growth can be attributed to advancements in technology, an aging population, and a rise in neurological disorders.

Neurorehabilitation is a comprehensive and intricate medical procedure that aims to aid in the recovery of individuals who have suffered from a nervous system injury. Its goal is to minimize or compensate for any functional alterations resulting from the injury. Neurorehabilitation devices play a crucial role in this process by helping to reduce symptoms and improve neurological function. These devices are most commonly used in physiotherapy and to enhance the overall quality of life for patients who are undergoing neurorehabilitation. As new technologies and research continue to emerge, neurorehabilitation devices will become even more advanced and effective in helping patients on their path to recovery.

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10826

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

1. Bionik Laboratories

2. BioScience Managers

3. Bioventus

4. DIH (Hocoma AG)

5. Ekso Bionics Holdings

6. Eodyne

7. Neofect

8. Neuro Rehab VR

9. Reha Technology AG

10. ReWalk Robotics

𝐍𝐞𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

𝐁𝐲 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the market is further divided into three segments: neuro-robotic devices, non-invasive stimulators, and brain-computer interfaces. Neuro-robotic devices are robotic systems that help patients with neurological impairments by providing assistance or performing specific tasks. Non-invasive stimulators, on the other hand, use electrical or magnetic impulses to stimulate the brain or spinal cord. Brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) enable direct communication between the brain and a computer, allowing patients to control devices through their thoughts.

𝐁𝐲 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, the market is categorized into brain stroke, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, cerebral palsy, and others. These applications represent the most common neurological conditions that require neurorehabilitation services.

𝐁𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫, the market is segmented into rehabilitation centers, hospitals, and clinics. Rehabilitation centers are facilities specifically designed to provide neurorehabilitation services. Hospitals and clinics, on the other hand, provide a wide range of medical services, including neurorehabilitation.

𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market due to the high prevalence of neurological disorders in the region, coupled with the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe and Asia-Pacific are also significant markets

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What are the key factors driving the growth of the neurorehabilitation market?

2. How do neuro-robotic devices differ from non-invasive stimulators in neurorehabilitation?

3. Which neurological condition represents the largest market share for neurorehabilitation services?

4. How do rehabilitation centers differ from hospitals and clinics in the context of neurorehabilitation?

5. Which region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the neurorehabilitation market?

6. What are some of the challenges faced by the neurorehabilitation market in terms of adoption and implementation?

7. How important is patient education and counseling in the context of neurorehabilitation?

8. What role do healthcare insurance providers play in covering the costs of neurorehabilitation services?

9. How are advancements in technology, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, impacting the neurorehabilitation market?

10. How does the neurorehabilitation market fit into the broader landscape of the healthcare industry?

𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/neurorehabilitation-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Blood Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/blood-market

Insomnia Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/insomnia-market

Intraoral Scanners Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/intraoral-scanners-market

UK IVD Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uk-ivd-market

Pneumonia Testing Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pneumonia-testing-market