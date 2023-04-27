/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Shareholders Approved all Resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting, and Bell Ceremony for SEALSQ to Take Place at the NASDAQ on May 26, 2023

Zug, Switzerland - April 27, 2023– WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey” or “Company”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on April 27, 2023.

The EGM was called to approve the spin-off of WISeKey’s semiconductor business by way of a dividend in kind consisting of Ordinary Shares in SEALSQ Corp. (“SEALSQ”). The related resolutions included a) the distribution of an extraordinary dividend in kind in the form of 1,500,300 Ordinary Shares in SEALSQ and b) the release of capital contribution reserves to other general reserves in an amount equal to the difference between the market value and the book value of the special dividend.

Unrelated to the spin-off transaction, shareholders also approved an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association to allow for hybrid and virtual general meetings and general meetings that are held outside Switzerland.

All resolutions were approved by an overwhelming majority of the shareholders present or represented at the meeting.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the EGM and would like to express our gratitude to all shareholders who participated in the meeting and approved the proposed resolutions," said Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO WISeKey. "We believe the approval of these resolutions will help us implement our growth and global expansion strategy, thus create long-term value for our shareholders."

The Company will now take the necessary steps to implement the approved resolutions and ensure that all stakeholders are kept informed of any developments in this regard. Distribution of the extraordinary dividend in kind in the form of 1,500,300 Ordinary Shares in SEALSQ is expected to occur on or about May 31, 2023. Definitive record and payable dates for holders of WISeKey shares will be announced by WISeKey in due course. For holders of WISeKey's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), the record and payable dates for the dividend distribution will be determined and announced by BNY Mellon, the depositary bank for the WISeKey ADSs.

SEALSQ Ordinary Shares are currently expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market starting on or around May 26, 2023 under the ticker “LAES.” The transaction remains subject to the applicable approvals and conditions to the transaction being satisfied or waived, including but not limited to, the approval of the listing of SEALSQ’s Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Global Market. The Company confirmed that SEALSQ will ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq on May 26, 2023 to celebrate this milestone.

For further details regarding the independent valuation of SEALSQ, please refer to SEALSQ's U.S. registration statement on Form F-1. The registration statement on Form F-1 can be found on WISeKey’s website at the following address: https://www.wisekey.com/company/investors/.

WISeKey would like to take this opportunity to thank all of its shareholders for their continued support and is looking forward to delivering long-term value to its shareholders.

