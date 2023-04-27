Submit Release
Chattanooga Crime Victims’ Rights Week Event on April 28

NASHVILLE – The Board of Parole (BOP), Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and Tennessee Rehabilitative Initiative in Correction (TRICOR) are honoring victims of crime Friday, April 28 with a ceremonial dove release in Chattanooga to close National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 23-29.

Crime victim and advocate Carol Akers, who lost her son due to an impaired driver in 2014 in Dickson County, will be the keynote speaker.

The state agencies will be presenting her a “Voice for Victims Award” for her victim advocacy work with Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the Montgomery County Traffic Safety task force.

Akers counsels and supports other victims of vehicular homicide with impairment while they are going through the difficult court/trial process. She speaks at victim impact panels, schools, teen safety driving courses, and drug coalitions with the goal of preventing impaired driving.

WHAT: National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Ceremony

WHO: Crime victims and advocates, state agencies (BOP, TDOC, TBI, TRICOR)

WHEN: 11 a.m. (EDT), Friday, April 28

WHERE: Walker Pavilion at Coolidge Park (120 River Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405)

