RussKap Water Announces Partnership with Huffine Global Solutions for Atmospheric Water Generation
RussKap Water, the world’s leading provider of Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, partners with Huffine Global Solutions (HGS), one of the world’s leading global advisory groups for existing and emerging markets.
RussKap Water announces its partnership with Huffine Global Solutions to implement AWG as a long-term drinking water solution for communities around the world.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RussKap Water, the world’s leading provider of Atmospheric Water Generation (AWG) technology, is proud to announce its partnership with Huffine Global Solutions (HGS), one of the world’s leading global advisory groups for existing and emerging markets. This partnership is aimed at advancing and implementing AWG as a sustainable and innovative drinking water solution for communities around the world.
“We are pleased to have been chosen by Huffine Global Solutions (HGS) to be the representative of the atmospheric water industry for their important work in both humanitarian aid and future infrastructure projects,” said Yehuda Kaploun, President of RussKap Water. “With our combined expertise and resources, we can provide healthy and long-lasting drinking water solutions across a range of applications.”
Through this collaboration, RussKap Water and HGS will bring together their collective expertise, resources, and technologies to advance the use of AWG in communities around the world and further their collective mission in providing clean and healthy drinking water with sustainable and renewable practices.
Edwin Huffine, Founding Principal and CEO of HGS, stated, “RussKap provides a solution for many areas where the lack of water has reached crisis levels and is seriously impacting economic growth as well as the quality of life. RussKap Water is far and away the world’s leader in atmospheric water generation, and with units in over forty countries, and as the largest provider of atmospheric water equipment to the US government, it was natural to partner with them.” He further commented, “Our research in this industry has a strong focus on quality and reliability, and RussKap Water AWG units have effectively become the standard for the US military with outstanding feedback. A recent report by the military said that RussKap units produce as delivered, and the fact that their units are made in the USA by US veterans is an added bonus.”
HGS brings well over a century of combined experience in a variety of different industries that include agriculture, biotech, construction, defense, diplomacy, renewable energy, oil and gas, food production, hospitality, waste to energy, infrastructure, and entertainment. The firm's extensive network coupled with RussKap Water's advanced AWG solutions will enable the partnership to provide innovative and sustainable drinking water solutions with far-reaching impacts.
Edward Russo, CEO of RussKap Water, stated, “We look forward to working together with Huffine Global Solutions and accomplishing our shared companies' goal to provide healthy, toxin-free drinking water for all. With atmospheric water generation, we can create long-lasting solutions that not only provide safe and clean water, but also significantly contribute to the economic and social development of these communities."
RussKap Water and Huffine Global Solutions are committed to advancing drinking water quality, sustainability, and efficiency worldwide with RussKap AWG. With this partnership, they will continue to innovate and develop solutions that enable greater access to safe and clean drinking water for all.
For more information about RussKap Water and Huffine Global Solutions, visit their websites at russkapwater.com and huffinegs.com.
