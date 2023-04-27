Register: HUD HIV & Aging Webinar May 1 on Combating Social Isolation and Loneliness

Combating social isolation and loneliness is the theme of the second webinarExit Disclaimer in a series focused on HIV and aging that will take place on May 1, 2023, from 1:00-2:30 PM EDT. HUD’s Office of HIV/AIDS Housing (OHH) is sponsoring the webinar series.

Thanks to the effectiveness of antiretroviral treatment, people with HIV are living longer lives and a growing number of individuals with HIV are over 50 years old. Providers of all types of services—including health, housing, and social services—are learning about the evolving needs of this population and how their services can adapt to address those needs. Among the challenges often experienced by people aging with HIV are social isolation and loneliness, which can have detrimental effects on physical, emotional, and mental health, especially in older people.

This webinar will focus on effective strategies and supports to prevent and address feelings of social isolation and loneliness among people aging with HIV. Topics to be covered are physical, mental, and psychological effects of loneliness and the relationship between loneliness and depression, as well as other chronic conditions. The presenters will also discuss ideas to counteract these effects through peer support, social and community-building activities, and case management.

Register for the webinarExit Disclaimer.