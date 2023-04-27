Global UV-Tape Market

The UV tape market refers to the industry involved in the production, distribution, and sale of UV-curable adhesive tapes.

OREGON, PORTLAND, USA, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global UV tape market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand from end-user industries and advancements in UV tape technology. The semiconductor manufacturing industry is one of the largest end-users of UV tape, as it is used to bond and protect delicate electronic components during the manufacturing process. The automotive and aerospace industries are also significant end-users of UV tape, as it is used for bonding and assembly in these applications.

Global UV tape market is anticipated to exceed $1.0 billion by 2031, and registering a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Global UV tape market is analyzed across segments such as product type, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the polyethylene terephthalate-based UV tape segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. At the same time, the polyolefin-based UV tape segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.0% throughout the forecast period. The Polyvinyl Chloride based UV tape segment is also discussed in the study.

By application, the electronics and semiconductors segment garnered the highest share in 2021, generating more than one-third of the global market. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031. The other segments analyzed through the report include automotive, flexographic printing, and building & construction.

The key market players analyzed in the global UV tape market report include BASF SE, DuPont, Lintec of America Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., H.B.Fuller, Henkel AG and Co. KGAA, The 3M Company, Loadpoint, Minitron Elektronik GmbH, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Pantech Tape Co. Ltd., Scapa, SPS Europe Inc., and Xiamen Aerchs Tape Solution Co. Ltd. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Application:

Electronics and Semiconductors

Automotive

Flexographic Printing

Building and Construction

Others

Product Type:

Polyolefin based UV tape

Polyethylene Terephthalate based UV tape

Polyvinyl Chloride based UV tape

