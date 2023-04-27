Child protection and wellbeing during the 2023 Pacific Games, a priority for DCGA.

Prime Minister Sogavare and Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, Dr. NAJAT MAALLA M’JID

Prime Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavae MP says Child protection and wellbeing before, during and after the 2023 Pacific Games is a priority for the National Government.

Prime Minister Sogavare made the assurance during a brief courtesy visit by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, Dr. NAJAT MAALLA M’JID today.

“Child protection and welfare is a very important subject to the Government. One of our biggest challenge. But let us address the reality of this complex issue. Going forward, I am tasking my officials to drive child protection and welfare from here.”

Discussions were frank and constructive on identifying the gaps, how gaps are filled and how UN can assist to curb child violence, currently high in the country.

The Government is also strengthening child safety-nets to avoid undesirable issues such as child sex trafficking during the November Pacific Games.

The Government’s focus is beyond the games. It deals with questions such as…… “how the games’ benefits reach the rest of the country.”

The “Safe and Green Games” theme is a testimony of the emphasis placed on safety.

The Special Representative of the Secretary-General on Violence against Children, Dr. NAJAT MAALLA M’JID welcomes the Prime Minister’s commitment to make child protection and wellbeing a priority for the government, ensuring effective coordination and accountability across all sectors involved.

“Spending on cross-sectoral prevention and protection services is a key investment for sustainable, peaceful, just, inclusive societies, keeping all children safe from harm and leaving no child behind. The Pacific Games are an opportunity to involve and mobilize all key stakeholders to ensure child protection and wellbeing during the Games and beyond,” emphasised the Special representative of the Secretary-General Dr. Najat.

