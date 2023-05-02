Trademarking Amplifies Growth and Success for SMEs
Fewer than nine percent of SMEs own an IP right, yet those that do are 21 percent more likely to experience a growth period.
Even if you’ve been using your brand name everywhere and developed a digital footprint over a period of years, you can still lose all that work by failing to trademark.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Husam Jandal, an internationally acclaimed business and marketing consultant, says trademarking is linked to greater business growth. Yet, less than nine percent of SMEs own any kind of IP right, compared to 60 percent of larger firms. The topic is covered in detail in “Trademarking: Protect Your Business and Marketing Investment,” which is now live on HusamJandal.com.
Jandal draws on research from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), which finds businesses that own a trademark are 13 percent more likely to experience a high growth period, and those owning any kind of IPR are 10 percent more likely to become a high-growth firm.
“Most people aren’t consciously aware of how many trademarks they’re exposed to. It happens hundreds, if not thousands of times every day,” Jandal explains. “They subconsciously influence emotions and buying behaviors, which is why SMEs often overlook their importance in marketing.”
Examples that underscore the significance of trademarking are everywhere, Jandal says. By evaluating data from Google Trends, for example, it’s easy to see when trademarked brand names entered the popular vernacular. Brands that leverage their trademarks in marketing also see upticks in web searches as campaigns are launched and even as user-generated content helps a brand go viral.
Yet, trademarking has a dark side, too, Jandal cautions. Brands that fail to trademark things like logos, designs, and branded terms don’t simply miss out on the benefits. Their reputation and hard work may be at risk too.
“Even if you’ve been using your brand name everywhere and developed a digital footprint over a period of years, you can still lose all that work by failing to trademark,” Jandal explains. “I’ve personally seen cases in which a brand lost its social media properties because another entity reported trademark infringement and won simply because the subsequent company filed for trademark rights first and therefore had the upper hand legally.”
Jandal says that businesses should own their name internationally and file with WIPO as soon as possible, then use their trademarks everywhere and claim all related digital properties to gain protection and harness the power of trademarking.
