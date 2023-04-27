FN America, LLC expanding South Carolina footprint to Pickens County with second production facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – FN America, LLC (FN America) is the United States subsidiary of FN Herstal, S.A., a global firearms manufacturer, that today announced plans to expand its South Carolina footprint with a new production facility in Pickens County which will be its second in the state. The company’s $33 million investment will create approximately 176 new jobs.

With existing operations in Richland County, FN America plans to build its new facility in Liberty. The approximately 100,000-square-foot or more facility will be constructed over two phases and will accommodate FN America’s expanding manufacturing operations.

FN America is a valued partner to the U.S. Department of Defense, developing and manufacturing small firearms for the U.S. military. In 1979, FN America broke ground on its facility in Richland County and officially opened its South Carolina operations in 1981 to manufacture the M240 medium machine gun under contract to the U.S. Army. FN America’s primary business focuses on the design and production of a wide range of small arms including lightweight machine guns, medium machine guns and additional weapons for the U.S. Department of Defense. Additionally, FN America produces firearms for law enforcement agencies as well as consumers. Currently, the company employs more than 600 personnel in manufacturing, engineering, logistics, product and program management, and other areas.

The company plans to break ground for the Pickens County facility in 2024 with an estimated completion date in 2025. The company will be hiring positions for its Pickens County facility in operations, manufacturing, quality assurance, supply chain and logistics, safety and more. Individuals interested in future positions at FN America’s Liberty, South Carolina facility are encouraged to visit https://careers.fnamerica.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“FN America has experienced significant growth over the last several years and demand for our products continues to increase in all market segments that we serve. Our new facility in Liberty, South Carolina will allow us to expand our manufacturing capabilities and grow our highly skilled workforce to meet that new demand. We are proud to partner with Pickens County and the state of South Carolina on this expansion.” -FN America, LLC President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Cherpes

“FN America is one of South Carolina’s finest employers, and we are proud to see them establish new operations in Pickens County. We are grateful for their commitment to South Carolina and look forward to watching them continue to succeed in the years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement extends our well-established partnership with FN America. The company’s new Pickens County operations are further proof that South Carolina continues to be a foundation for existing manufacturers to find sustained success. Congratulations to FN America on growing its South Carolina operations.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Pickens County is pleased to welcome FN America to the Pickens County Commerce Park. We are looking forward to the addition of 176 new jobs in our county to be filled by our exceptionally skilled workforce. Pickens County is home of the Scholar Technician® and our workers have the knowledge, skills and abilities to thrive in the manufacturing environment FN America is establishing here.” -Pickens County Council Chairman Chris Bowers

“When an existing employer chooses to expand within your state, their decision serves as an endorsement of the business environment and available talent. We’re proud to welcome FN America to the Upstate and look forward to their growth in Pickens County.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer John Lummus

FIVE FAST FACTS