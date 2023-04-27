In Case You Missed It: Governor Ron DeSantis Continues International Trade Mission in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea — Governor Ron DeSantis visited South Korea for his second stop during Florida’s trade mission. Governor DeSantis’ visit included meetings with South Korean leaders Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Gyeonggi Province Governor Kim Dung-yeon, in additon to key business executives including leaders from Hyundai and Kia.

Governor Ron DeSantis meets with business leaders in South Korea and gives remarks.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea-based LowCarbon Hydrogen Corporation to create a research hub for clean hydrogen technology in Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis met with Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo of South Korea to highlight the growing business relationship between Florida and South Korea.

Governor Ron DeSantis met with Karl Kim, President of Hyundai Motor Group, and Hosung Song, President and CEO of Kia Corporation.

Governor Ron DeSantis meets with Governor Kim Dong-yeon of the Gyeonggi Province in South Korea.

Florida and South Korea’s Economic Relationship

South Korean affiliates in Florida are estimated to have total holdings of more than $107 million with South Korean companies like Hyundai Motor Group and Korean Airlines with operations in Florida.

Merchandise trade between Florida and South Korea exceeds $1.3 billion annually, making it Florida’s 7th largest bilateral trade partner in Asia and the Middle East region. South Korea imported more than $341.6 million from Florida in 2022, while Florida imported more than $951 million in goods from South Korea in 2022.

