Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,256 in the last 365 days.

KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, N.C., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the first quarter of 2023.

The Company reported net income of $1.7 million or $1.55 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023, an increase of 26.0% compared to net income of $1.4 million or $1.23 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $5.2 million compared to $4.2 million at March 31, 2022. The Company did not record any provision for loan losses during the first quarter 2023. The Bank adopted ASU 2016-13 “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” referred to as the CECL model. The Day 1 adoption of CECL decreased the provison for loan losses by $1.1 million. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $738,000, compared to $802,000 for the comparable period ended March 31, 2022. Noninterest expense was $3.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to $3.3 million in the comparable period in 2022.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $35.2 million, to $581.5 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $546.3 million at December 31, 2022. Net loan balances increased by $14.6 million to $428.3 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $413.7 million at December 31, 2022. The Company’s investment securities totaled $101.1 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $98.6 million at December 31, 2022. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, short-term borrowings decreased $17.0 million. Total stockholders’ equity increased $5.2 million to $37.5 million at March 31, 2023, from $32.2 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in stockholders equity is primarily attributable to $2.5 million increase in retained earnings as a result of net income plus $1.0 million added to retained earnings resulting from the CECL adoption. In addition, the accumulated other comprehensive income decreased $2.7 million for three months ended March 31, 2023 and compared to December 31,2022.

Nonperforming assets consisted of $849,000 nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2023, representing less than 0.20% of the Company’s total assets. There was no foreclosed real estate owned at March 31, 2023. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2023 totaled $3.4 million, or 0.80% of total loans.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company, stated, “The Banks loan demand is solid and we continue to increase in our deposit and loan base across our footprint. The continued rated increases by the Federal Reserve has certainly produced some compression in our net interest margin and forced the cost to borrowers to increase.  In light of the interest rate headwinds, the Bank saw year over year positive earnings growth for the quarter. We believe the markets we serve are well positioned for continued growth.”  

Commenting on national events during the first quarter, Keen stated, “During the first quarter of this year on a national level, there has been some unsettledness in the financial markets and with some large banking institutions.  Unlike the banks making national headlines, KS Bank’s capital, liquidity, and earnings remain strong and in compliance with our primary regulator’s guidelines. KS Bank’s loan portfolio is well diversified with businesses of different sizes across various industries in the five-county footprint we serve. ”  

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly  dividend of $0.25 per share for stockholders of record as of May 1, 2023 with payment to be made on May 11, 2023.  The $0.25 per share dividend represents a 25% increase of the previous quarter’s dividend of $0.20 per share.

KS Bank continues to be well capitalized according to regulatory standards with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.66%, compared to 9.44% at December 31, 2022.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. There is a loan production office in Dunn, NC which opened in April, 2022. Additionally, the Bank has received regulatory approval to build a full service branch in Dunn, NC to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Harold T. Keen                                               
President and Chief Executive Officer 
(919) 938-3101

Regina J Smith
Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101


KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition  
           
    March 31, 2023   December 31,  
    (unaudited)   2022*  
           
    (Dollars in thousands)  
  ASSETS        
           
  Cash and due from banks:        
  Interest-earning $ 23,790     $ 4,558    
  Noninterest-earning   3,003       3,162    
  Time Deposit   5,100       5,100    
  Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   101,131       98,576    
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   287       1,021    
  Loans   431,752       418,809    
  Less allowance for loan losses   (3,437 )     (5,069 )  
  Net loans   428,315       413,740    
           
  Accrued interest receivable   2,121       2,093    
  Foreclosed assets, net   -       -    
  Property and equipment, net   9,815       9,347    
  Other assets   7,940       8,753    
           
  Total assets $ 581,502     $ 546,350    
           
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY        
           
  Liabilities        
  Deposits $ 527,608     $ 481,565    
  Short-term borrowings $ -     $ 17,028    
  Long-term borrowings   11,248       11,248    
  Accrued interest payable   275       117    
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,915       4,156    
                   
  Total liabilities   544,046       514,114    
           
  Stockholder's Equity:        
  Preferred stock, no par value, 500,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding        
  Common stock, no par value, 3,500,000 shares authorized; 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively   1,359       1,359    
  Retained earnings, substantially restricted   44,000       41,453    
  Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)   (7,903 )     (10,576 )  
                   
  Total stockholders' equity   37,456       32,236    
                   
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 581,502     $ 546,350    
           
  *  Derived from audited financial statements        
           

 

KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary  
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)  
         
    Three Months Ended  
    31-Mar  
    2023   2022  
    (In thousands, except per share data)  
Interest and dividend income:      
  Loans $ 5,864   $ 4,130  
  Investment securities      
  Taxable   482     322  
  Tax-exempt   205     174  
  Dividends   7     21  
  Interest-bearing deposits   217     44  
  Total interest and dividend income   6,775     4,691  
         
Interest expense:      
  Deposits   1,374     219  
  Borrowings   203     238  
  Total interest expense   1,577     457  
         
  Net interest income   5,198     4,234  
         
Provision for loan losses   -     -  
               
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,198     4,234  
         
Noninterest income:      
  Service charges on deposit accounts   310     293  
  Fees from presold mortgages   3     4  
  Other income   425     505  
  Total noninterest income   738     802  
         
Noninterest expenses:      
  Compensation and benefits   2,364     2,043  
  Occupancy and equipment   534     484  
  Data processing & outside service fees   205     205  
  Advertising   48     18  
  Foreclosed real estate and repossessions, net   -     -  
  Other   606     566  
  Total noninterest expenses   3,757     3,316  
         
  Income before income taxes   2,179     1,720  
         
Income tax   460     353  
               
  Net income $ 1,719   $ 1,367  
               
  Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.55   $ 1.23  
         

 


 


Primary Logo

You just read:

KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more