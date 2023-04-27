Resonate Proprietary, AI-Powered Environmental, Social, Governance Data Offers Brands the Freshest Insights into US-Consumer Preferences and Behaviors Behind Purchase Decisions

AI-Powered Consumer Data & Intelligence Firm’s Privacy-safe ESG Data Set Offers Insights into How Brands can Align with Consumer Values on Societal Issues to Attract and Retain Customers

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate , the leading provider of AI-powered consumer data and intelligence, is celebrating Earth Month with new, proprietary insights into US consumer preferences surrounding ESG. Its unique data product offers unprecedented insights into which environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics matter most to their customers and prospects and why to help brands guide corporate ESG programs and messaging around these vital initiatives. Brands also can leverage Resonate ESG data to find new customers and prospects, solidify existing customer relationships and build loyalty with consumers who align with their ESG stance.



“ESG continues to be a priority for companies, many of which invest heavily in ESG programs and understand how vital they initiatives are to the future of their organizations, as well as society at large. However, very few understand how these programs are affecting their relationships with consumers or even whether they could be doing more to leverage their efforts for deeper consumer connections,” said Bryan Gernert, Chief Executive Officer of Resonate. “Resonate ESG data is continuously updated to give marketers the information they need to understand who their customers and potential customers really are and where they stand on ESG-related topics now. We are the only data company that can offer this fresh, holistic picture of the ESG consumer that brands can use to guide their decision-making and messaging accordingly.”

With Resonate ESG , company leaders and marketers can better answer important questions, such as:

Would a company be susceptible to loss or gain amongst key customer, prospect or investor segments if it took a certain position on a social issue?

Is consumer purchase behavior impacted by how a company addresses certain ESG issues, such as a company’s environmental impact?

What brand or product messages should a company promote to increase their engagement with target consumers and reduce their susceptibility to negative reactions based on social stances?



The Resonate ESG data set is now available to all clients for research and activation at no additional charge as part of their regular Ignite Platform subscription.

About Resonate

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Resonate is a pioneer in A.I.-driven data and intelligence, delivering deep, dynamic data, for analysis and activation, directly through its easy-to-use SaaS platform or through highly rated Managed Media Services. The Resonate proprietary, privacy-safe data set includes more than 14,000 rich, relevant, real-time data points that describe more than 230 million U.S. individuals. Hundreds of companies use Resonate to drive better marketing strategy and execution fueled by a more comprehensive understanding of their audience that extends beyond traditional demographics, psychographics and behavioral data to uncover why people choose, buy or support certain brands, products or causes.

