Mayor Turner, Houston Airports Director Diaz, Hensel Phelps President & CEO Choutka Unite With 400 Construction Workers to Promote “Strong Voices, Safety Choices” During National Construction Safety Week

MEDIA ADVISORY

/EIN News/ -- Houston, Texas, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Who: The Honorable Sylvester Turner, Mayor, City of Houston, Mario C. Diaz, Director of Aviation Houston Airports, Michael J. Choutka, President and CEO Hensel Phelps, Bradley D. Winans, Southcentral Regional V.P., Hensel Phelps, 400 Construction Workers, Hensel Phelps Business Partners, and Airport Stakeholders

What: In observance of North American Occupational Safety and Health Administration Construction Safety Week, Mayor Turner, Houston Airport System, and Hensel Phelps leadership will address construction workers at the International Terminal Redevelopment Program’s (ITRP) Federal Inspection Services (FIS) construction jobsite located at George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH).

The $518 million FIS Renovation and Expansion project will serve as the backdrop to discuss the importance of construction safety and recognize more than 400 of its construction workers, business partners, and stakeholders for their commitment to safety.

The observance is considered an important exercise for the entire U.S. construction industry.

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 11:00 AM Arrive for shuttle to the jobsite; 11:30 AM Safety Program; 12:00 PM Lunch & Safety Demo Stations

Where: Hensel Phelps Jobsite Trailers, 106 Standifer Drive, Houston, Texas 77338

Visuals: Speakers, safety demo stations, latest project design and construction features, and construction workers recommitting to safety pledge.

ABOUT HENSEL PHELPS: Founded in 1937, Hensel Phelps specializes in building development, construction, and facility services. As one of the largest employee-owned general contractors in the United States, Hensel Phelps employs more than 3,800 employees in multiple regional offices across the nation and our corporate headquarters in Greeley, Colorado. Hensel Phelps serves a range of market sectors including aviation, commercial, transportation, government, and mission critical facilities. More than anything, Hensel Phelps is driven to deliver EXCELLENCE in all we do. This vision plus our core values of ownership, integrity, builder diversity, and community, provide the blueprint of how we have become a nationally ranked general contractor by Engineering News-Record.”  

   

Kayli Lewis
Hensel Phelps
321.689.5487
klewis@henselphelps.com

Patrick Trahan
HillDay Public Relations
(832) 421-1995
patrick@hilldaypr.com

