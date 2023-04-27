Container Security Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 23.3% and Surpass $7,107.6 Million during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2028 [240-Pages] | Released by Research Dive

The global container security market is expected to witness promising growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of cyberattacks and the growing adoption of AI and ML technologies to provide enhanced services for container security. The product sub-segment is expected to be most profitable. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to have the fastest growth rate by 2028.

According to Research Dive, the global container security market is estimated to generate a revenue of $7,107.6 million by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 23.3% over the forecast period (2021 to 2028). The comprehensive report provides a summary of the present market scenario comprising key aspects of the market, such as growth factors, lucrative growth opportunities, and restraining factors. Besides, the report provides all the global market trends, COVID-19 impact on the market, and market estimations making it easier, helpful, and useful for the new participants to understand the market.



Market Dynamics

As per analysts at Research Dive, the increasing number of cyberattacks and the rapid growth in technological advancements that are forcing the organizations to opt for container security products & services are the factors expected to drive the growth of the container security market during the forecast period. In addition, the rising number of small and medium players are opting for container security, which is further expected to bolster the growth of the market in the coming years. Moreover, the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide enhanced container security services is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the container security market during the forecast period. However, the lack of funds for R&D and implementation of container security among small and medium enterprises may impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Container Security Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global container security market. The significant impact on the market is majorly due to the growing adoption of cloud services by many organizations around the world to secure data and provide access to employees who were working from home.

Segments of the Market

The report has divided the container security market into various segments based on component, deployment type, organization size, end-user, and region.

Component: Product Sub-segment to be Most Dominant

The product sub-segment of the container security market held the largest market share in the year 2020 and is estimated to garner a revenue of $3,407.7 million over the forecast period. The increasing usage of container security technologies by a huge number of large enterprises in order to safeguard information and the increased concerns for data & security are the factors predicted to boost the growth of the sub-segment by 2028.

Deployment Type: Cloud Sub-segment to Witness Fastest Growth

The cloud sub-segment is expected to witness the fastest growth and surge rapidly at a CAGR of 28.4% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of digital solutions by big companies nd the increasing effort of top firms to promote the adoption of cloud container security for a secure and more flexible environment are the prime factors predicted to augment the sub-segment's growth by 2028.

Organization Size: Large Enterprises Sub-segment to be Most Beneficial

The large enterprises sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $2,985.5 million by 2028 and is further expected to surge exponentially during the forecast period. This is mainly because large enterprises have already started storing as well as exchanging data from cloud platforms. Besides, large enterprises are heavily investing in data security, thus further augmenting the sub-segment’s growth during the estimated timeframe.

End-User: BFSI Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The BFSI sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $1,334.1 million by 2028 and grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The lucrative growth of the sub-segment is mainly due to the rising employment of advanced and innovative technologies to suit regulatory obligations and protect sensitive data.

Asia-Pacific Region to Have the Fastest Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific container security market is expected to register a revenue of $1,936.1 million during the forecast period. The increasing number of industries and the rise in the number of technological advancements taking place in countries like China, India, and Japan are the factors expected to drive the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Some of the top players of the global container security market are

VMware Inc.

IBM Corporation

enSilo

McAfee Corporation

NeuVector

Fidelis Cybersecurity

Sysdig Inc.

Sonatype

Aqua Security

Tenable Inc

These players are applying various strategies to gain a competitive edge and strong hold in the global industry.

For instance, in February 2022, Sysdig, a universal container & cloud security solutions provider, entered a partnership with Snyk, a leader in developer security globally, with an aim to cover more container security through operations from development.

