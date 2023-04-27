Sift Launches Online Fraud Fighting Community for Trust and Safety Professionals to Collaborate, Learn, and Share Intelligence and Best Practices

“Sifters” offers trust and safety professionals a forum for expert advice, professional development, Sift product guidance, and more

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sift , the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, announced the launch of its new online customer community, “Sifters.” Previously available in a limited beta, Sifters hosts product documentation, discussion forums, education, and a network of global professionals. Sift customers can learn from, interact with, and share information with each other, including emerging fraud threats they encounter.



Additionally, the community portal allows any Sift customer to engage directly with product experts and the Trust and Safety Architect (TASA) team, Sift’s group of in-house advisors and advocates who previously held fraud prevention roles at companies such as Google, Facebook, Square, and Airbnb.

"One of the main benefits of becoming a Sift customer is the ability to plug into and contribute to our global data network, which processes over 1 trillion events per year,” said Kris Nagel, CEO of Sift. “Now our customers can supplement their access to the Sift data network by joining a human one.”

A core group of Sift customers have been onboarded to Sifters as beta testers, including digital wallet and trading platform Uphold.

"Fraudsters have been working together for years and it’s time fraud and risk professionals had an online community space of our own,” said Rob McCall, Director of Fraud at Uphold. “Being able to connect with both the Sift team and other customers is a major value-add and I’m excited to see the Sifters community grow into a true collaboration hub for our industry.”

Learn more about Sifters on the Sift blog here .

About Sift

Sift is the leader in Digital Trust & Safety, empowering digital disruptors to Fortune 500 companies to unlock new revenue without risk. Sift dynamically prevents fraud and abuse through industry-leading technology and expertise, an unrivaled global data network of one trillion (1T) events per year, and a commitment to long-term customer partnerships. Global brands such as DoorDash, Twitter, and Wayfair rely on Sift to gain a competitive advantage in their markets. Visit us at sift.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

