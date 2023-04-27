DEADLINE ALERT for TAL, TGT, BFI, and HSAI: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL)

Class Period: June 14, 2022 – March 14, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 30, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company was still providing K9 Academic AST Services; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT)

Class Period: August 18, 2021 – May 17, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 30, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the true extent of Target’s difficulty maintaining a balanced inventory of in-demand goods, despite its insights into changing consumer preferences; (2) that Target was severely impacted by changing consumer preferences; (3) that Target’s inventory mix was significantly more sensitive to changing consumer preferences due to Target’s practice of buying larger quantities ahead of season, and was therefore at significant risk of having to use markdowns to sell out-of-demand goods; and (4) that, as a direct result of these changing preferences, Target’s inventory increasingly became out-of-balance and overweight in bulky and unsellable goods throughout the Class Period forcing Target to markdown its out-of-demand goods, thereby negatively impacting revenue; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

BurgerFi International, Inc. f/k/a Opes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BFI)

Class Period: December 17, 2020 – November 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 5, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company had overstated the effectiveness of its acquisition and growth strategies; (2) the Company had misrepresented to investors the purported benefits of Anthony’s Acquisition and its post-Business Combination business and financial prospects; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ: HSAI)

Class Period: February 6, 2023 – April 7, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 6, 2023

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Hesai Group’s gross margin decrease was caused by a lower in-house utilization rate; (2) Hesai Group’s gross margin was 30% for the fourth quarter—which was completed over a month before the date of the amended registration statement; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

