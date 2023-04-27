MDC offering free guided birding hike in Parkville on May 13

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free guided birding hike from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at the Parkville Nature Sanctuary. Newcomers to birding and veteran birders are welcome.

Parkville Nature Sanctuary has a series of trails with easy to moderate terrain. Portions of the Sanctuary are forested hills. White Alloe Creek winds through a valley in the heart of the sanctuary. A variety of habitats are available for birds. Drew Keefer, MDC assistant outdoor education center manager, will lead the hike and help participants spot and identify birds.

Helpful items for participants to bring include binoculars or spotting scopes. Hikers will document birds spotted. A paper checklist or eBird app is useful. A bird field guide or Merlin Bird ID app are helpful in identifying species. Hikers should dress for the weather as this program is entirely outdoors.

The birding hike is open to participants ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4AM.