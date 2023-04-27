PATRON TECHNOLOGY WELCOMES LAUREN CHAN LEE TO PERMANENT ROLE AS CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER
Patron Technology welcomes Lauren Chan Lee as Chief Product Officer following an outstanding stint as the company’s Interim Head of ProductDALLAS, TX, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patron Technology, the leading technology platform for the live entertainment industry, recently welcomed Lauren Chan Lee to a permanent role as Chief Product Officer (CPO) following an outstanding stint as the company’s Interim Head of Product.
The San Francisco native gained considerable skills through years of experience in product management roles, including positions at StubHub and Care.com. The new CPO brings experience in leading transformations, having served in other interim product leadership roles at Rebel Girls and The Wing. Lee brings this prowess to the table at Patron Technology, making strides to guide the restructuring of product management and design processes within an organization consisting of multiple event technology products, each with their own unique structure and workflows.
Patron Technology’s President, Michael Marty, expressed his excitement for bringing Lee on board as “it demonstrates our steadfast focus in becoming a more product-led company.” Marty continued, “Lauren’s leadership will ensure the investments we are making in user experience, in the deeper integration of our full suite of event technology and marketing products, and in delivering deeper data insights to our clients continue to make us the tech platform that no one in the industry can match.”
“Patron Technology’s product offerings empower organizers around the world to bring their events to life, and I’m excited to officially join such an impactful team that develops innovative products for our clients,” said Lee. “In the time I’ve already spent working with this team, I’ve seen untold potential to continue improving the entire event experience for both attendees and organizers, and I look forward to continuing on this path!”
As Chief Product Officer, Lee will take her leadership role even further. She is charged with guiding her teams in setting the product vision and strategy for Patron Technology’s complete, start-to-finish platform. “By developing a thorough understanding of user needs to inform what we should build and why, we will better position our engineers and designers to continue enhancing and evolving the ultimate event technology toolkit for our clients,” Lee said.
About Patron Technology
Patron Technology is redefining what it means to be an event creator by empowering organizers to take control of their entire event experience. With our powerful ticketing, mobile apps, and engagement products fit for any event, creators can transform the attendee experience and become leaders in their industry. That’s why iconic brands like New York Comic Con, Bonnaroo, Candytopia, and the NHL use our ever-evolving solution to drive nonstop engagement, reach expansive audiences, and gain more revenue. For more information visit patrontechnology.com.
