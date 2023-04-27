Auditor Fitzpatrick announces audit of Montgomery County
Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced his office recently began a regularly scheduled audit of Montgomery County, located in eastern Missouri. The county was most recently audited in 2016.
The previous audit, which
gave a rating of poor, identified issues with the county's sales tax
procedures, as well as problems with the segregation of accounting duties in
several county offices and the need to increase security to protect electronic
data. A follow-up report issued in
2018 found that county officials had made progress on, and in many cases fully
implemented, the recommendations in the audit.
Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.