An Angel's Message of Repentance and Forgiveness
Take this journey with Luisa Mirella Plancher as an angel's words guide her in writing The Strength of the NationETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ever imagined how it would feel to receive an unexpected message? To be able to hear whispers and see visions? To experience a life-changing event that opens one's eyes to the world? To be visited by a divine messenger to deliver a message to the entire world? And what is it like to be chosen to tell the world a message?
In her book titled The Strength of the Nation, Luisa Mirella Plancher narrates her journey as an angel relays God's message to the world. She describes how she was taken to many parts of the world where she visited various individuals living various lives, including those in slums living in poverty, locations affected by natural disasters, hospitals, prisons, and residences of the wealthy and prosperous. She talks on how the United States of America’s openness and tolerance to people from many backgrounds and cultures, allowing them a chance to grow and lead new lives, and God's intention is to use this openness to empower the nation to take the lead in sharing his message with the rest of the world – in the goal to unite the world in repentance and forgiveness.
The engaging writing of Luisa Mirella Plancher enables readers to picture the journey she had when the divine messenger visited her. Written in 33 episodes, the book gives readers the chance to fully immerse themselves in the author's journey and gain an understanding of God’s plans for the nation.
Take a spiritual journey as Luisa Mirella Plancher shares God’s message to the world in her book titled The Strength of the Nation.
