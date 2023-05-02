FlyFin introduces Advanced State Income Tax Calculators to Provide Precise Tax Planning for Self-Employed Individuals
FlyFin's new State Income Tax Calculator offers tailored tax planning for self-employed individuals and freelancers in all US states.
Our new State Income Tax Calculator empowers self-employed, freelancers, and creators to plan for their state income tax liabilities with personalized and accurate estimates.”SAN JOSE, CA, U.S., May 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FlyFin, the world's premier AI-powered tax preparation and filing service, unveiled its innovative State Income Tax Calculator tool, further enhancing its suite of resources for tax filers. The new tax calculators deliver tailored, precise tax planning for self-employed individuals and freelancers who need to determine their state income tax obligations. FlyFin’s State Income Tax Calculator is accessible for all states in the U.S.
— Jaideep Singh
To utilize the new calculators, taxpayers can visit FlyFin's website and choose their state from a drop-down menu in a user-friendly interface. After entering their income and other pertinent details, such as deductions and credits, tax filers will receive a customized estimate of their state income tax liability. The calculator estimates state income tax obligations and offers comprehensive information about all applicable tax deductions and credits based on the user's unique profile. Furthermore, FlyFin's State Income Tax Calculator tool sheds light on FICA tax, self-employment tax, and marginal and average tax rates. Featured calculators for California, Georgia, and Illinois serve as examples.
Jaideep Singh, FlyFin's co-founder and CEO, stated, "We're pleased to introduce our new State Income Tax Calculator tool, designed to assist self-employed individuals, freelancers, gig workers, and creators in planning for their state income tax liabilities. By offering easy access to personalized and accurate estimates, we continue to empower tax filers to make informed decisions about their tax planning, potentially saving money on their state income taxes."
The State Income Tax Calculator is the newest addition to FlyFin's extensive Tax Resource Center, granting taxpayers complimentary access to various tools, calculators, and guides. FlyFin's Tax Resource Center aims to simplify tax preparation and filing, helping small business owners, self-employed individuals, freelancers, and creators navigate the intricacies of tax laws and regulations with ease.
For more information on FlyFin's State Income Tax Calculator and other valuable tax resources, interested parties can visit FlyFin's website at www.flyfin.tax.
About FlyFin
FlyFin is an award-winning, AI-powered platform that provides self-employed, sub-contractors, independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers, and creator economy workers with a convenient, easy-to-use, and affordable tax filing solution. With a "Man + Machine" approach, FlyFin leverages AI paired with highly experienced tax CPAs to deliver automation that eliminates 95% of the work required for 1099 self-employed individuals to prepare their taxes. FlyFin is a privately-held, venture-backed company based in San Jose, California.
