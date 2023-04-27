Submit Release
AdventFS Announces a New Product for Prosecutors

Advent eVidence Provides Digital Evidence Management to Prosecution Offices

ELIZABETHTOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AdventFS, a Kentucky-based provider of information technology for government agencies, announced the release of Advent eVidence, a new product that provides prosecutors with a secure way to consolidate, organize and prepare digital evidence for criminal cases. “The handling, storage and sharing of digital evidence is one of the biggest technological and financial challenges our customers face. Some offices are navigating multiple digital formats from other agencies while others are still reliant on thumb drives”, said Josh Hartlage, President of AdventFS. “Advent eVidence’s agnostic and cost-effective approach will help to solve this problem.”

Advent eVidence is a browser-based program that is fully configurable to meet state and local regulations. The platform incorporates over twenty years of advanced document management technology along with the security of the Microsoft Azure Government Cloud. Integrated features allow users to efficiently enter and retrieve documents and other media, audit full file details for chain of custody as well as request evidence uploads from collaborating agencies.

Prosecutors interested in product information and guided demos contact info@adventevidence.com or visit www.adventevidence.com

