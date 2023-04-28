Grandparents Uniting For Gun Safety - A New Digital Network - Launches Today

Provides a platform for people nationwide who support the mission for sensible, responsible gun legislation to advocate collectively for positive change.

UNITED STATES, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GRANDPARENTS UNITING FOR GUN SAFETY - a new digital network to connect people nationwide who support the mission for sensible, responsible gun legislation, officially launches today.

Co-founded by Judy Sherry, president of Grandparents for Gun Safety Kansas, Missouri, and Donna Wald, president of Cape Cod, Massachusetts Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, GRANDPARENTS UNITING FOR GUN SAFETY (GUFGS) is a user-friendly website that connects people of any age across the country to become educated on gun violence prevention legislation and advocate collaboratively to effect positive cultural change. Connecting people through this digital network amplifies their voices on all initiatives and makes it possible to quickly inform and mobilize for advocacy opportunities that need immediate action. There is no membership fee and resources available through GUFGS include easy advocacy initiative ideas, action alerts with the latest information on gun legislation, and the ability to connect with gun violence prevention groups throughout the country to strengthen the movement.

Co-founder, Judy Sherry, commented, "We have reached a tipping point in this country due to the horrific barrage of mass shootings, combined with the actions of many states loosening gun laws and increasing access to firearms. The public is now engaged and demanding that elected officials heed their voices." Sherry continues, "Data shows that the majority of the public supports universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders, and banning assault-style weapons. It is time our elected officials listen to us or expect to be replaced by legislators who will."

Co-founder Donna Wald, states, "Grandparents are a significant voting bloc in our nation's elections. A united network such as this one gives people eager for the opportunity to advocate the power to make an impact on positive cultural changes and common ground legislative solutions. I encourage anyone who believes as we do that the gun violence in this country is out of control to visit the site to learn more. Every one of us can make a difference."

Both Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, Cape Cod, MA, and Grandparents for Gun Safety, KS/MO, were formed ten years ago after the tragedy of Sandy Hook. Both have stood the test of time, advocating for gun violence safety and gun violence prevention legislation.

For more information on Grandparents Uniting for Gun Safety, contact Donna Wald at capecodgagv@gmail.com or Judy Sherry at info@grandparentsunitingforgunsafety.org.

Press Contacts: Donna Wald, Capecodgagv@gmail.com

Judy Sherry, info@Grandparentsunitingforgunsafety.org