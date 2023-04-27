Land Survey Equipment Market Trends, Top Manufacturers, Growth Insights and Forecast by 2030

The land survey equipment market is projected to reach $ 13.4 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Land Survey Equipment Market refers to the global industry that produces and distributes a range of tools and equipment used in land surveying. Land surveying is the process of measuring and mapping the characteristics of a piece of land, including its boundaries, topography, and features.

The global land survey equipment market was valued at $ 7.3 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $ 13.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Leading market players in the global Land Survey Equipment Market include:

Robert Bosch (CST/Berger), Hexagon AB, Hi-Target Navigation Technology Corporation, Hudaco Industries Limited (V.I Instruments), Kolida Instrument Co., Ltd., Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. (CHC Navigation), Stonex, Suzhou Foif Co., Ltd., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc.

Land surveying equipment includes a variety of instruments, such as GPS receivers, total stations, levels, theodolites, and drones. These tools help surveyors accurately measure and map land features, as well as gather data that can be used in a variety of applications, including construction, mining, agriculture, and urban planning.

The land survey equipment market is driven by a variety of factors, including the growth of the construction industry, increasing demand for land surveying services in developing countries, and advancements in technology that have led to the development of more efficient and accurate surveying tools. The market is highly competitive, with a large number of manufacturers and suppliers operating globally.

The market is also influenced by government regulations and policies related to land surveying and mapping, as well as environmental and safety standards. As the demand for accurate land surveying continues to grow, the land survey equipment market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study contains an analytical representation of the Land Survey Equipment market trends with present trends and forthcoming estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The report provides the overall potential to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger base in the Land Survey Equipment market.

The Land Survey Equipment market analysis report offers statistics based on key determinants along with thorough impact analysis.

The present market forecast is quantitatively examined to target financial capability.

Porter’s five forces analysis demonstrates the strength of the consumers and suppliers in the industry.

Regional Analysis:

Region-wise, the global Land Survey Equipment market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor to the global Land Survey Equipment market share, and LAMEA is anticipated to secure a leading position during the forecast period

