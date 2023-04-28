Folate Market Size to Expand at Highest Revenue US$ 1,635 Million with Growth Rate at 6.1% CAGR by 2032

Folate Market - insightSLICE Folate Market - insightSLICE

Folate Market Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 1,635 Million by 2032

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Folate Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The Global Folate Market size was estimated to be US$ 904 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,635 Million by 2032 at a CAGR of 6.1%. Folate, also known as Vitamin B9, is a water-soluble B-vitamin that is essential for human health. It plays a crucial role in DNA synthesis and repair, cell division, and the formation of red blood cells. Folate is found in a variety of foods, including leafy green vegetables, fruits, nuts, and beans, and is also available in supplement form. A deficiency in folate can cause a range of health problems, including anemia and birth defects.

Growth driving factors of Global Folate Market

Growing Awareness about Folate Benefits, Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases, Rising Demand for Fortified Foods, and Growing Demand for Nutritional Supplements are driving the global folate market.

Growing Awareness about Folate Benefits: Folate is a B-vitamin that is essential for proper cell growth and function, as well as for the prevention of birth defects. As people are becoming more health-conscious, they are becoming more aware of the benefits of folate and its impact on their health. This has led to an increase in demand for folate-rich foods, supplements, and fortified products. For example, many health-conscious consumers now seek out folate-rich foods such as leafy greens, legumes, and citrus fruits, driving the growth of the global folate market.

Increase in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, have become increasingly prevalent globally. Folate is known to play a crucial role in the prevention and management of these conditions. For instance, according to study published on National Institutes of Health (NIH), high intake of folate can reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, making it a highly sought after nutrient in the management of these conditions. This increase in demand for folate for the management of chronic diseases has driven the growth of the global folate market.

Rising Demand for Fortified Foods: Folate fortification has become a common practice in the food and beverage industry, with many countries fortifying staple foods such as bread, pasta, and breakfast cereals. Fortified foods are considered a convenient and affordable way to increase folate intake and help address deficiencies. For example, the increasing demand for fortified cereals and pasta has contributed to the growth of the global folate market, as consumers seek to increase their folate intake through convenient and affordable sources.

Growing Demand for Nutritional Supplements: The demand for nutritional supplements, such as multivitamins and mineral supplements, has been growing globally. Folate is considered an essential nutrient and is commonly included in multivitamin and mineral supplements. This has driven the demand for folate-based supplements, contributing to the growth of the global folate market. For instance, the increasing popularity of multivitamin supplements has driven the growth of the global folate market, as consumers seek to ensure they get the recommended daily intake of essential nutrients, including folate.

The leading market segments of Global Folate Market

The largest segment of the global folate market, based on form, is the tablet and capsule segment. Tablets and capsules are the most commonly used forms of folate supplements, as they are easy to consume and offer a convenient way to increase folate intake. The key trend in this segment is the increasing demand for plant-based capsules, as consumers seek more natural and organic options for their nutritional supplements. In addition, there is a growing trend towards the use of soft gels, which are more easily absorbed by the body, offering improved efficacy and faster results. Another trend in this segment is the increasing popularity of chewable tablets, which are more appealing to children and people who have trouble swallowing pills. Overall, the tablet and capsule segment of the global folate market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for convenient and easily consumed folate supplements.

The largest segment of the global folate market, based on end-user, is the food and beverage segment. The growing demand for fortified foods, such as bread, pasta, and breakfast cereals, has driven the growth of this segment. Many countries have implemented mandatory fortification programs for staple foods, which has led to the widespread use of folate in food and beverage products. The key trend in this segment is the increasing demand for organic and non-GMO fortified foods, as consumers seek more natural and healthy options for their diets. In addition, there is a growing trend towards the fortification of non-traditional foods, such as juices and snacks, to provide consumers with more convenient and accessible options for increasing their folate intake. The food and beverage segment of the global folate market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, driven by the increasing demand for fortified foods and the growing trend towards the fortification of non-traditional foods.

The largest segment of the global folate market, based on geography, is the Asia Pacific region. The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for folate, driven by factors such as increasing awareness about folate benefits, growing population, and increasing income levels. The key trend in this region is the growing demand for fortified foods, as consumers seek to increase their folate intake through convenient and affordable sources. In addition, there is a growing trend towards the use of natural and organic supplements, as consumers seek more natural options for their nutritional needs. Another trend in this region is the increasing popularity of functional foods, such as energy bars and smoothies, which are fortified with folate and other essential nutrients. The Asia Pacific region is expected to continue its dominance in the global folate market, driven by the increasing demand for folate and the growing focus on health and wellness.

The key players of the Global Folate Market are:

AIE Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BASF SE, Changzhou, Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gemini Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Gnosis SPA, Hebei Jiheng Group Pharmacy Co Ltd., HEMA PHARMACEUTICALS PVT. LTD., Jiangxi Tianxin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V, Medicamen Biotech Ltd., Merck, Nantong Changhai Food Additive, Niutang Chemical Plant Co. Ltd., Nutritional Supplement Manufacturers, Inc., Seidler Chemical Co, Inc., Shandong Xinfa Pharmaceutical Co., Superior Supplement Manufacturing, and Others.

Global Folate Market Key Segments:

By Type

• 5-MTHF Calcium Salt

• 5-MTHF Glucosamine Salt

By Form

• Tablets

• Capsules

• Powder

• Lozenges

• Gummies

• Others

By End-User

• Food & Beverages

• Pharmaceuticals & Nutraceuticals

• Agriculture & Feed

• Others

By Region

• North America

* United States

* Canada

* Rest of North America

• Europe

* Germany

* United Kingdom

* Italy

* France

* Spain

* Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

* Japan

* India

* China

* Australia

* South Korea

* Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

* UAE

* Saudi Arabia

* South Africa

* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

* Brazil

* Rest of South America

