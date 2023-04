Blue Note Jazz Fest Napa Announces Daily Lineup; Mary J. Blige on Friday, NAS on Saturday & Chance the Rapper on Sunday

Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Daily Lineup Dave Chappelle and Robert Glasper at Blue Note Jazz Festival (2022)

NAPA, CA, USA, April 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Napa Valley, Calif. April 27, 2023 - The Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa announces the daily line-up for its second annual wine-country festival. Headliner Mary J. Blige will perform on Friday, July 28; Nas on Saturday, July 29 and Chance the Rapper on Sunday, July 30. Festival organizers are making it easier to attend by broadening ticket options, allowing down payments or layaway, increasing accommodations, and providing access to parking passes.All ticket options are available in general admission and VIP packages. Additionally, a layaway plan is available with a $99 deposit for general admission and $199 deposit for VIP, excluding single-day tickets.Single Day Tickets available for Friday, Saturday, and SundayWeekend Pass for Saturday and Sunday with an option for layawayThree-Day Pass with an option for layawayAfterparty TicketsAll VIP passes include: front-stage exclusive viewing at all stages; VIP double-decker viewing platform at the Black Radio Stage with limited lounge seating, VIP courtyard lounge, shaded viewing areas, air-conditioned, luxury restrooms, exclusive VIP food and beverage vendors, exclusive VIP merch area, priority VIP parking, and more.For ticket information and an updated list of hotels with availability, visit www.bluenotejazzfestival.com Click to access:The Daily Line-Up:Friday, July 28, 2023Robert Glasper with Special Guests De La SoulHosted By Dave ChappelleHeadliner: Mary J. BligeAri Lennox, Cordae, George Clinton, Big Freedia, Madlib (DJ Set), Soulive (2 Sets), Adam Blackstone, Ghost-Note, Frédéric Yonnet, and J.PeriodThe Afterparty: Hosted by Big Freedia with 9th Wonder, DJ TraumaSaturday, July 29, 2023Robert Glasper with Special Guests Lalah Hathaway and Terrace MartinHosted by Dave ChappelleHeadliner: NASTalib Kweli & Madlib, Smino, BJ the Chicago Kid, Digable Planets, Meshell Ndegecello, Rapsody, The Soul Rebels featuring Keyon Harrold, Terrace Martin, Yussef Dayes, Nicholas Payton, and Weedie Braimah & The Hands of TimeThe After Party: DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Trauma, J.PeriodSunday July 30, 2023Robert Glasper with Special Guest BilalHosted by Dave ChappelleHeadliner: Chance the RapperNxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)Gary Clark Jr., Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff, PJ Morton, Madlib (DJ Set), DOMi & JD Beck, Cory Henry, Taylor McFerrin & Marcus Gilmore with Special Guest Bobby McFerrin, Derrick Hodge, MonoNeon, Kenneth WhalumThe After Party: DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) all vinyl set and DJ TraumaThe Blue Note Jazz FestivalThe Blue Note Jazz Festival brand was established in 2011 in New York and has since become the largest jazz festival in New York City. The festival expanded to Napa Valley in 2022, where, true to the essence of the Blue Note brand, it showcases the biggest names in music and culture in an intimate, small-town setting. Jazz's energy and artistic flexibility serve as inspiration for the diverse range of musicians on the annual line-up.

