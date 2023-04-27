Blue Note Jazz Fest Napa Announces Daily Lineup; Mary J. Blige on Friday, NAS on Saturday & Chance the Rapper on Sunday
Mary J. Blige on Friday, July 28; Nas on Saturday, July 29; and Chance the Rapper on Sunday, July 30NAPA, CA, USA, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Napa Valley, Calif. April 27, 2023 - The Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa announces the daily line-up for its second annual wine-country festival. Headliner Mary J. Blige will perform on Friday, July 28; Nas on Saturday, July 29 and Chance the Rapper on Sunday, July 30. Festival organizers are making it easier to attend by broadening ticket options, allowing down payments or layaway, increasing accommodations, and providing access to parking passes.
All ticket options are available in general admission and VIP packages. Additionally, a layaway plan is available with a $99 deposit for general admission and $199 deposit for VIP, excluding single-day tickets.
Single Day Tickets available for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday
Weekend Pass for Saturday and Sunday with an option for layaway
Three-Day Pass with an option for layaway
Afterparty Tickets
All VIP passes include: front-stage exclusive viewing at all stages; VIP double-decker viewing platform at the Black Radio Stage with limited lounge seating, VIP courtyard lounge, shaded viewing areas, air-conditioned, luxury restrooms, exclusive VIP food and beverage vendors, exclusive VIP merch area, priority VIP parking, and more.
For ticket information and an updated list of hotels with availability, visit www.bluenotejazzfestival.com.
The Daily Line-Up:
Friday, July 28, 2023
Robert Glasper with Special Guests De La Soul
Hosted By Dave Chappelle
Headliner: Mary J. Blige
Ari Lennox, Cordae, George Clinton, Big Freedia, Madlib (DJ Set), Soulive (2 Sets), Adam Blackstone, Ghost-Note, Frédéric Yonnet, and J.Period
The Afterparty: Hosted by Big Freedia with 9th Wonder, DJ Trauma
Saturday, July 29, 2023
Robert Glasper with Special Guests Lalah Hathaway and Terrace Martin
Hosted by Dave Chappelle
Headliner: NAS
Talib Kweli & Madlib, Smino, BJ the Chicago Kid, Digable Planets, Meshell Ndegecello, Rapsody, The Soul Rebels featuring Keyon Harrold, Terrace Martin, Yussef Dayes, Nicholas Payton, and Weedie Braimah & The Hands of Time
The After Party: DJ Jazzy Jeff, DJ Trauma, J.Period
Sunday July 30, 2023
Robert Glasper with Special Guest Bilal
Hosted by Dave Chappelle
Headliner: Chance the Rapper
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)
Gary Clark Jr., Rakim & DJ Jazzy Jeff, PJ Morton, Madlib (DJ Set), DOMi & JD Beck, Cory Henry, Taylor McFerrin & Marcus Gilmore with Special Guest Bobby McFerrin, Derrick Hodge, MonoNeon, Kenneth Whalum
The After Party: DJ Pee .Wee (Anderson .Paak) all vinyl set and DJ Trauma
The Blue Note Jazz Festival
The Blue Note Jazz Festival brand was established in 2011 in New York and has since become the largest jazz festival in New York City. The festival expanded to Napa Valley in 2022, where, true to the essence of the Blue Note brand, it showcases the biggest names in music and culture in an intimate, small-town setting. Jazz's energy and artistic flexibility serve as inspiration for the diverse range of musicians on the annual line-up.
