New Research Report Provides Detailed Insights into Adipic Acid Market for 2023 | Asahi Kasei Corporation

Adipic Acid Market

Adipic acid or hexanedioic acid is an organic compound with molecular formula (CH2)4(COOH)2.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has announced the publication of a new report titled Adipic Acid Market 2023, which provides regional and global market data expected to increase in value between 2023 and 2030. The in-depth analysis of the global Adipic Acid Market offers critical insights into the industry’s changing dynamics, value chain analysis, prominent investment pockets, competitive scenarios, geographical landscape, and key segments. It also includes a comprehensive examination of the driving and restraint components for the global market. Also provides superior information on the global market’s working tactics and potential opportunities. This will assist industry participants, policymakers, stakeholders, investors, and new entrants in the Adipic Acid Industry in identifying and grasp innovative opportunities.

The adipic acid market was valued at US$ 8.1 Billion in 2021 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

This study provides detailed information on emerging trends, market drivers, development opportunities, and market restraints that have the potential to influence the dynamics of the Adipic Acid market. The study assesses the global Adipic Acid market size and examines the approach trends of the key international players. The study also estimates the market’s size in terms of revenue over the forecast period. All data numbers, including percentage share splits and breakdowns, are derived from secondary sources and cross-checked with primary sources. The report conducted a Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, regulatory landscape, and prominent buyers to examine the industry’s primary influencing variables and entry barriers.

Scope of the report:

Adipic Acid Market is segmented based on product range, application scope, and geographic location. The market share, growth rate, and valuation of each sector, region, and country are also included. The publication also includes driving factors, restraining factors, and future trends that are expected to aid revenue inflow in the coming years by segment and region.

The following Key Players are mentioned in this Document:

✤ Asahi Kasei Corporation

✤ Ascend Performance Materials

✤ BASF SE

✤ Invista

✤ Lanxess Ag

✤ PetroChina Liaoyang Petrochemical

✤ Radici Group

✤ Rhodia

✤ Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Company Ltd.

✤ Shandong Hongye Chemical Company

✤ Ltd

Market Segmentation:

Global Adipic acid Market, By Application:

Nylon 6, 6 Fiber

Nylon 6, 6 Resin

Polyurethanes

Adipate Esters

Global Adipic acid Market, By End-use Industry:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Home Appliances

Textiles

FMCG

Regional Analysis:

✦ North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

✦ South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

✦ Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

✦ Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

✦ Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

