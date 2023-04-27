ASTERRA’s leading satellite technology guides ACME Lithium to location of higher lithium values at Nevada site
Potential outcome is to significantly reduce exploration time and costs
We are moving forward to advance this program this year to discover this critically needed resource in an efficient and cost effective way”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, ASTERRA announced that its Earth observation solution was used in collaboration with ACME Lithium, Inc. to locate 14 new points of interest for lithium in Fish Lake Valley, Nevada.
— Steve Hanson, president and chief executive officer of ACME
In past uses of ASTERRA's solution to locate lithium, it was reported that locating of the mineral was confirmed upon sampling with up to 1,418 ppm lithium values. This was the highest found to date on the property. The data was based on a recent geological field review and sampling program that also confirms historical and new lithium occurrences.
“Exploration for lithium at our Fish Lake Valley project shows great potential, and as a result of the use of ASTERRA’s leading technology solutions, we can confirm that ACME has confirmed drill targets at Fish Lake Valley,” said Steve Hanson, president and chief executive officer of ACME. “We are moving forward to advance this program this year to discover this critically needed resource in an efficient and cost effective way.”
“ASTERRA is pleased with the continued positive results in locating Lithium using our technology,” said Elly Perets, chief executive officer of ASTERRA. “This method has the potential to save the industry millions of dollars per year in exploration costs, as well as reducing significantly the footprint of exploration and impact on the environment.”
In a recent news release, ACME Lithium reported they expanded and acquired by staking 63 new claims encompassing approximately 1,295 acres contiguous to the south and east of the company’s FLV Project located in Fish Lake Valley. With the additional ground, ACME’s total number of claims in the area have increased to 207, totaling approximately 4,002 acres. These claims are pending final approval from the Bureau of Land Management.
Since January of 2023, ACME and ASTERRA collaborate under a teaming agreement to utilize ASTERRA’s Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) solution to locate minerals beneath the surface of the Earth. By combining data analytics, patented algorithms, and AI, ASTERRA identifies lithium-specific targets without destruction of the environment. Their pilot project resulted in ACME’s highest lithium values to date and produced approximately double the likely locations of lithium above 100 ppm over traditional methods of geochemistry exploration, enabling ACME a way to find targeted locations of lithium while reducing exploration time and costs.
ASTERRA will be at the GEOINT Symposium in Saint Louis May 21-24, 2023. Visit them at booth 2409 where they will share more information how ASTERRA solutions drive better service to their customers and protect the Earth.
About ASTERRA
ASTERRA (formerly Utilis) provides geospatial data-driven platform solutions for water utilities, government agencies, and the greater infrastructure industry in the areas of roads, rails, dams, and mines. ASTERRA services use Polarimetric Synthetic Aperture Radar (PolSAR) data from satellites and turn this data into large-scale decision support tools. The company’s proprietary algorithms and highly educated scientists and engineers are the keys to their mission, to become humanity’s eyes on the Earth. ASTERRA is investing in artificial intelligence (AI) to bring its solutions to the next level. Since 2017, ASTERRA solutions have been used in over 64 countries, saving over 276,000 million gallons of potable water, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 176,640 metric tons, and saving 690,000 MWH of energy, all in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. ASTERRA is headquartered in Israel with offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Japan. Their innovative data solutions are used in multiple verticals around the globe. For more information on ASTERRA and to learn more about their technology, visit https://asterra.io.
About ACME Lithium Inc.
Led by an experienced team, ACME Lithium is a mineral exploration Company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing battery metal projects in partnership with leading technology and commodity companies. ACME has acquired or is under option to acquire a 100-per-cent interest in projects located in Clayton Valley and Fish Lake Valley, Esmeralda County Nevada, at Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lakes in southeastern Manitoba, and at Bailey Lake in northern Saskatchewan
