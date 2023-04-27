Surety Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2031

Surety Market : Trends, Key Players, Market Segments, Application Areas, And Market Growth Strategies.| CAGR 4.4%

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surety Market by Bond Type (Contract Surety Bond, Commercial Surety Bond, Fidelity Surety Bond, Court Surety Bond), by End-User (Individuals, Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global surety market was valued at $16 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $24.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. Surety refers to the guarantee that a person or party or company will pay off the loans of another party. They take responsibility in case the other fails to abide by the conditions of a bond. Surety bonds protect against false claims and serve as clear representation when claims occur.

Surety market outlook is positive as it is a means for companies to grow sustainably, which encourages small business owners to use surety insurance to secure funding and do business safely. Consequently, surety market opportunity are significantly increasing due to the rise in small and medium-sized enterprises looking to enter the global market.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the surety market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing surety market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the surety market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of the regional as well as global surety market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Surety Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

Market Size By 2031 USD 24.4 billion

Growth Rate CAGR of 4.4%

Forecast period 2021 - 2031

Report Pages 280

Bond Type

Contract Surety Bond

Commercial Surety Bond

Fidelity Surety Bond

Court Surety Bond

End-User

Individuals

Enterprises

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Key Market Players crum & forster, CNA Financial Corporation, American Financial Group, Inc., The Travelers Indemnity Company, liberty mutual insurance company (u.k.) limited, the hartford, HCC Insurance Holdings Inc., Chubb Limited, AmTrust Financial Services, IFIC Security Group

