Desert Control Expands Project Portfolio in the United States to Strengthen the Sustainability of Farming for New Crops

Desert Control and Yuma Organic announce a project to enable high-value organic farming in sandy soil with optimal water conservation and nutrient efficiency.

Desert Control (OSE:DSRT)

The successful transformation of sandy ground to high-value fertile land on the Yuma Mesa can inspire hope for the future of farming way beyond Yuma and Arizona” — Ole Kristian Sivertsen, President and Group CEO, Desert Control

YUMA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Desert Control has developed Liquid Natural Clay (LNC), a nature-based solution to upgrade sandy soil's capacity to retain water and nutrients, enable drought-resilient farming, and preserve water and natural resources. The company launched its operation in the United States in 2022 in partnership with the University of Arizona and Limoneira Company as the first adopter of LNC. During Q1-2023, Desert Control signed five new commercial pilot projects in the U.S. and has since expanded the project portfolio. Recent additions include a large vineyard in sandy California soil, now expanding further with premium organic farming of specialty herbs and vegetables in Arizona grown by Yuma Organic.

The goal of the pilot project with Yuma Organic is to beneficiate the soil, allowing for the cultivation of higher-value crop varieties compared to past seasons and improving overall yields and crop quality. The LNC-treated soil will enable Yuma Organic to respond more quickly to customer demand and grow products to market specifications while saving water and nutrient input costs. This is a promising step forward for Yuma Organic, known since 2001 internationally in North America for its excellent selection of organic herbs and vegetables.

"This project aims to transform sandy soil on the Yuma Mesa into farmland that can grow a wider variety of high-value crops like down in the fertile Yuma valley," said Ole Kristian Sivertsen, CEO of Desert Control. "There are 25,000 acres of irrigated land on the Yuma Mesa currently limited to a narrow range of crops due to its sandy soil. The successful transformation of sandy ground to high-value fertile land on the Yuma Mesa can inspire hope for the future of farming way beyond Yuma and Arizona."

Yuma Organic is an organic farm located in Yuma, Arizona, growing and supplying high-quality, certified organic herbs and vegetables to a wide range of customers, including wholesalers and distributors. Yuma Organic's product line includes a variety of leafy greens and herbs, such as; Lemongrass, Basil, Dill, I. Parsley, Cilantro, and Spearmint, among others. Yuma Organic is committed to providing fresh, flavorful, and sustainably grown herbs and veggies while supporting local communities and promoting organic farming practices.

"We are thrilled to work with Desert Control on this pilot project. We believe LNC can be the perfect natural soil performance upgrade. Our team anticipates this long-term land improvement to increase CEC values and soil moisture holding capacity. The soil transformation will enable us to grow higher-value crops and strengthen our position in the marketplace. Building healthy soil is the foundation for growing flavorful and healthy organic food," said Ernesto Amador of Yuma Organic.

About Desert Control

Desert Control specializes in climate-smart AgTech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation, and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce water usage and improve the efficiency of fertilizers and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. LNC enables sandy and arid soil to retain water and nutrients, thus increasing crop yields, plant health, and ecosystem resilience while preserving water and natural resources by up to 50%.

For more about Desert Control, visit https://www.desertcontrol.com

