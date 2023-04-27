United States Dialysis Services Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
The 'United States Dialysis Services Market Share, Size, Scope, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028' by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the United States dialysis services market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like types, end uses, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 3.2%
The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney disease and kidney failure across the United States is generating the demand for dialysis services. The growing cases of chronic diseases which can be a potential cause of kidney failure, such as diabetes mellitus, high cholesterol, and cancer, among others, are also on the rise.
In addition, the increasing geriatric population and long waiting lists for kidney transplants are further fuelling the United States dialysis services market. Strong foothold of major dialysis services providers in the United States and high healthcare expenditure are supporting the expansion of the dialysis services market.
The rising demand for home dialysis services, owing to the transition from hospital to home healthcare settings, is pivoting the United States dialysis services market. Over the forecast period, the increasing disposable income, rapid urbanisation, and increasing health awareness among the population about dialysis services are expected to fuel the market growth. In addition, efficient monitoring services which bring greater safety to the patients, are likely to bring reliability to dialysis services in the forecast period.
United States Dialysis Services Industry Definition and Major Segments
Dialysis services are defined as the services which provide patients with dialysis treatment. Dialysis is a blood purification procedure which removes excess fluid and waste products from the blood when the kidneys are unable to do so. Dialysis services provide medical assistance, nursing service, and health-related facilities to the patients.
Based on type, the market is segmented into:
Hemodialysis
Breakup by Type
Acute
Chronic
Peritoneal Dialysis
By end use, the market is divided into:
Dialysis Center
Hospital
Home Healthcare
On the basis of region, the market is categorised into:
New England
Mideast
Great Lakes
Plains
Southeast
Southwest
Rocky Mountain
Far West
United States Dialysis Services Market Trends
The key trends in the United States dialysis services market include the technological advancements in the healthcare sector, leading to the emergence of high-end equipment that are escalating the standards of dialysis services. The increasing investments in telehealth are the crucial trends in the dialysis services market. Telehealth and home dialysis procedure improve kidney function and increase life expectancy which is a key advantage.
Growing research and development activities along with progressive product innovations aimed at improving the dialysis experience with features for counselling, evaluation, and real-time monitoring are advancing the dialysis services market. The increasing prevalence of kidney-related issues among the young population is further escalating the demand for dialysis services.
Increasing standards of local clinics and hospitals, coupled with favourable healthcare and reimbursement policies of the government are heightening the growth of the United States dialysis services market. Further, the market is anticipated to be fuelled by the growing availability of virtual platforms, owing to the increasing adoption of smartphones, tablets, and laptops, allowing the patients to easily follow up on any health concerns.
Key Market Players
The major players in the United States dialysis services market report are :
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co, KGaA
DaVita Inc.
U.S. Renal Care, Inc.
Dialysis Clinic, Inc.
Satellite Healthcare
Baxter International, Inc.
Northwest Kidney Center
American Renal Associates (Innovative Renal Care)
others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
